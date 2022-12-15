Tesla Is Looking To Expand Giga Berlin Production to One Million Cars per Year

Tesla aims to double the capacity of its German gigafactory near Berlin to more than one million cars a year. To do that, the plant desperately needs to find new water sources. The news comes amid a painful ramp-up operation, which current employees describe as “total chaos.”
Tesla is looking for new water sources at its Berlin gigafactory that would allow doubling the production capacity. According to local authorities and water associations consulted by Reuters, Tesla plans to drill for new water sources to speed past famous German bureaucracy. The move puzzled local authorities in Grünheide, which said they are not against it, although it is highly unusual.
Last week, a Tesla representative attending a municipal council meeting said the company is willing to pay for exploratory drilling. The aim is to update a decades-old public database of groundwater sources. The proposal was confirmed by Grünheide mayor Arne Christiani, who also attended the meeting, although Tesla had filed no application. The authorities did not reject the idea, however unusual it was.
Even if the EV maker finds new water sources, it must still apply for the license to use them, as confirmed by a spokesperson for the local environmental ministry. However, concerns mounted from politicians and environmental groups that Tesla would set a precedent of private firms taking charge of public data. Furthermore, Tesla might argue for priority access to any new water sources it may find.
“We know this company. It does what it wants, and it will do the same with the water it finds,” said Michael Ganschow, head of the local environmental organization Grüne Liga.
Tesla struggled from the get-go with Grüne Liga, and its claims over scarce water resources in the area almost derailed the Giga Berlin project. The American carmaker has surprised everyone in Germany with its unconventional way of doing business. For instance, Tesla paid to build the factory upfront even before it secured all the necessary permits and licenses. This is almost inconceivable in the risk-averse German business landscape.
Although securing the water reserves necessary to build one million cars at Giga Berlin seems a forward-thinking move, Tesla still struggles with the current ramp-up at the factory. The planned third shift is still off the table because Tesla apparently finds it hard to recruit qualified personnel. The main reason is that Tesla pays less than competing employers in the region, including Volkswagen.
