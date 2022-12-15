Tesla Showcases How the Semi Drives Over Water, Snow and Even a... Ladder!?

It was at the beginning of December when Tesla finally managed to make good on one of its promises and officially started delivering Semis to Pepsi, one of the early adopters of the truck and so far the biggest customer for it.
As per the original deal, which was struck years ago when the electric Class 8 truck was first announced, Pepsi is already getting delivery of these things - case in point the Pepsi-branded Semis already out there, but also the charging stations Tesla began installing for them.
In a bid to bring more focus to what is at the moment the company’s main product, Tesla posted this week a short, 30-second video of how the trucks are being tested to “maximize reliability & durability.“
The clip, posted on LinkedIn and available below this text, shows a number of test Semis being put through their paces on various courses and in various labs, going over water-filled potholes, rough terrain and snow. Why, at one point we even get to see the semi drive over a ladder for some reason…
At the time of writing, the Semi is offered in a single configuration, with three motors spinning the wheels. The thing’s battery packs should allow it to travel for a distance of up to 500 miles (805 km) on a single charge, and that’s a considerable distance, if we keep in mind this thing was meant to haul stuff.
Also fully loaded, the truck has an advertised acceleration time of 20 seconds to 60 mph. Separately, the battery can be charged by up to 70 percent in 30 minutes.
Tesla calculated the Semi should be a great addition to any transporter’s fleet, as charging these things could be 2.5 times less expensive that filling a regular truck’s tanks with diesel (assessment made based on diesel and electricity prices in California between February and July 2022). In American currency, that should translate into savings of about $200,000 within the first three years of operating Semis.
We’ll get back this once Pepsi realizes how much it can save...
