Truck Driver Demolishes the Tesla Semi as a Completely Stupid Vehicle

A while ago, we wrote about Elon Musk’s claims that a Semi went from Fremont to San Diego with an 81,000 gross vehicle weight (GVW). Either it is much heavier than the EV maker wants to admit, or that 500-mile trip with that GVW is not true. Tomasz Orynski did not discuss that in a Twitter thread that went viral. The Polish trucker just discussed Semi's practical aspects that made him frame it as a “completely stupid vehicle.”