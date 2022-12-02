Pepsi Gets Its First Tesla Semis Shortly After Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Burns Down

I know, I know, the two events are totally unrelated, but the association just couldn’t be helped given the rivalry between the two companies, especially now, so close to Christmas. But let’s start with the really important news, shall we?
The Tesla Semi, the revolutionary truck that’s supposed to forever change the way things are being hauled across the U.S., was supposed to hit the market back in 2019. Even since back then, large companies in need of transportation solutions, like say DHL, FedEx, or Pepsi, said they want it.
Also ever since 2019, they all have been on a waiting pattern as Tesla was trying to wrap its head around Semi production. Now, on December 1, Musk finally kept his promise, and delivered the first Semis to Pepsi.
The specs of the trucks handed over to Pepsi are the same as ever, with talk of a range of over 500 miles (805 km) and an acceleration time to 60 mph of 20 seconds, which for a class 8 truck is quite a lot.
It’s not clear at this point how many Semis will roll out Tesla’s factory doors in the immediate future, but Pepsi, possibly still the operator of the world’s largest fleet of vehicles, expressed interest in 100 of these things.
In the unrelated piece of news we just had to include in the title of this piece, rival Coca-Cola not only did not get Semi trucks (we’re not sure it even wants to, now that Pepsi has them), but is minus one in its inventory, and a very important one.
One of the company’s world-famous Christmas trucks, decorated with all the bells and whistles, burned down in Romania capital Bucharest on Wednesday, while roaming the city’s streets. The cause of the accident is not known, but the good news is no one was hurt during the blaze.
