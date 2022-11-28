Renault Trucks and Coca-Cola Respectively Troll Tesla and Pepsico With 30 Electric Trucks

Tesla is expected to deliver the first Semi units to Pepsico on December 1. Elon Musk is even tweeting about how capable the electric truck will be after it allegedly ran 500 miles with a total weight of 81,000 pounds (336,741 kilograms). Renault Trucks and Coca-Cola seized the opportunity to make fun respectively of Tesla and Pepsico with a single event: the delivery of 30 electric trucks from Renault Trucks to Coca-Cola in Belgium.
This is not the first time Renault Trucks teased the American EV maker. On October 18, we published an article about the advertisement Renault Trucks aired mocking how it already had more than 300 electric trucks running around when Tesla was yet to deliver a single unit of its Semi.
Predictably, neither Renault Trucks nor Coca-Cola mentioned the Tesla truck delivery to Pepsico when they talked about the 30 new trucks that will deliver soft drinks in Belgium. The first five are already running around Antwerp to make last-mile deliveries. According to Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP), most deliveries are pretty close to the factory, at a maximum distance of 150 kilometers (93 miles).
When they are done with getting Coca-Cola bottles to local businesses, the Renault Trucks units will get back to their own charging stations to charge overnight with renewable energy generated at the site. Unfortunately, Renault Trucks did not clarify how this electricity is produced. Still, the most likely solution is solar panels generating power, which must be stored in stationary batteries for the trucks to benefit from it.
The 30 electric trucks represent one-fifth of the CCEP’s current fleet. The Coca-Cola distributor is making efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, and one of the measures was replacing all bottles for units using 100% recycled plastic. When it comes to transporting its goods, the company is studying how to be carbon neutral by 2030 with longer distances and heavier loads. Renault Trucks may come up with fuel cell trucks, as Renault has come up with HYVIA for its commercial vehicles. Curiously, Renault Trucks belongs to Volvo Group, which also has nothing to do with Volvo Cars.
