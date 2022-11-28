Renault Trucks and Coca-Cola Respectively Troll Tesla and Pepsico With 30 Electric Trucks

Tesla is expected to deliver the first Semi units to Pepsico on December 1. Elon Musk is even tweeting about how capable the electric truck will be after it allegedly ran 500 miles with a total weight of 81,000 pounds (336,741 kilograms). Renault Trucks and Coca-Cola seized the opportunity to make fun respectively of Tesla and Pepsico with a single event: the delivery of 30 electric trucks from Renault Trucks to Coca-Cola in Belgium.

