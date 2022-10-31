Watch: Tesla Semi Accelerates Like a Racecar Out of a Roundabout in Silver Springs

Semi-trucks are usually slow rigs optimized for towing heavy trailers rather than championing quarter-mile times. Tesla is set to change all that with the release of the Semi, which advertises impressive dynamics.
When Tesla Semi was introduced to the automotive world in 2017, Elon Musk spoke about dynamic performances that would be considered out of this world. Coming from Musk, not many people thought of that as anything more than advertising talk, but a recent video posted on Twitter shows that the Semi is indeed a different truck breed.
Tesla Semi was promised to accelerate from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in about 20 seconds with a full load, which is unheard of in the world of trucks. I have driven slower family sedans, so even if this doesn’t sound as fast as a Model 3, I assure you it’s pretty impressive for a truck. It’s certainly something that a regular diesel hauler would not be able to pull through.
A short video shared on Twitter shows just how strange this feels for a Tesla Semi. Even if we don’t know whether the truck in the video was towing an empty trailer or not, it shows a remarkable performance. What’s even more interesting is the sounds it makes as it speeds up. There’s no gear change, no huff or puff, but only a futuristic sound that we know from Sci-Fi movies. Of course, those movies have no semi-trucks, but Tesla nailed it nevertheless.
With its three independent electric motors, we assume passing a Semi would be a lot more difficult than your average truck. And if we take the video for granted, other truck drivers will soon learn to hate the Semi drivers, the same way ICE vehicle drivers hate Tesla drivers today. Notice the horn sounding when the Tesla Semi enters the roundabout.
According to Elon Musk, the first Semi deliveries would start on December 1. The event is important enough for Musk to attend personally, so expect a live-stream event. The first trucks are expected to start working at two of PepsiCo’s facilities in California.
