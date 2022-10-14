Watch: Tesla Semi Breaks Down in the Middle of a Highway On-Ramp, Disaster Ensues

Tesla announced it would start Semi deliveries to Pepsi on December 1, ending a long-time drama regarding its new-product pipeline. Even so, the EV maker is not done with testing the Semi, as proven in a recent video. This time, the truck appears to have broken down, blocking a highway on-ramp.
A short video posted by Serge the Car Hauler on YouTube shows what appears to be a truckers’ meeting on a highway on-ramp. People say a picture is worth a thousand words, which is utterly true for the opening photo, but that doesn’t mean those are the right words. It’s all speculation at this moment, without knowing what exactly happened. Serge himself stopped on the highway’s shoulder to film the scene but admits to having fled in a hurry when the trooper looked toward his truck.
Looking at the video, we see many clues but few answers. The Semi appears to be broken in the middle of the on-ramp. There’s a red triangle behind it, not to mention the Tesla Service van stopped behind. There’s another semi carrying a trailer stuck in an awkward position, with the truck’s front wheels off the road. It might have happened because it tried to pass the Semi and got into the ditch, while doing so. And finally, there’s a tow truck facing the wrong way, right behind the trailer.
As I said, it’s just speculation at this time, but since this is all we have, let’s imagine the Tesla Semi broke down. This is supported by the red triangle and the service van. The other semi-truck tried to pass around it and got into the ditch. This is supported by the Tesla Semi wheels’ position, possibly after steering right to try and make way for the other truck. And the tow truck is there to help the truck with the trailer get out of the ditch. There’s also a state trooper in the pictures who doesn’t look happy about the situation.
Being so new, we expect the Tesla Semi to have some teething problems, especially since the company has never built a truck. These will surely be ironed out in time because nothing and nobody gets it right from the first try. It took the ICE trucks 100 years to get where they are now, but they surely did replace the horse and carriage. Technology always prevails as long as it is better, even when it takes unusually long for people to see the advantages. What do you think about the Tesla Semi and this incident? Do share your thoughts in the comment section below.
