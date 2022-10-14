Watch: Tesla Semi Breaks Down in the Middle of a Highway On-Ramp, Disaster Ensues

More on this:

1 Tesla Semi to Start Shipping Pepsi Just in Time for Christmas, Musk Says

2 Battered Tesla Semi Spotted on a Trailer, Looks Like It Paid a Runaway Truck Ramp Visit

3 Tesla Is Not Done With Revolutionizing the Steering Wheel, Stalkless Model 3/Y in Sight

4 Tesla Updates the Semi Website With New Info, Images and Videos, Stops Taking Reservations

5 Tesla Semi with Impressive Artwork on Its Body Spotted Out in the Wild