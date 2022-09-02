autoevolution
FEATURED:   autoevolution's Sea Month
Car video reviews:
 

Tesla Is Not Done With Revolutionizing the Steering Wheel, Stalkless Model 3/Y in Sight

Home > News > U-turn
2 Sep 2022, 12:00 UTC ·
The Tesla Semi features a round steering wheel with no stalks and touch controls, according to the latest official photos. The same layout will come to the Tesla Model 3/Y soon, says Chris Zheng, a reputable Tesla leaker.
Tesla moves to a stalkless steering wheel in Model 3/Y 6 photos
Tesla updates the Semi website with new info, images and videosTesla updates the Semi website with new info, images and videosTesla Cybertruck prototype with a new interiorTesla owners share on Twitter that steering yokes are already peeling offTesla owners share on Twitter that steering yokes are already peeling off
The steering yoke in the Model S/X and the Cybertruck took many by surprise, featuring some weird design and functional choices. For instance, the touch controls on the steering yoke replaced the turn-signal buttons, so there’s no need for that stalk anymore. The gear stalk is also unnecessary, the controls being migrated to the main display. Although weird, Tesla’s yoke steering was later adopted by other brands, including Lexus and Toyota.

The attention it gives to the steering wheel is bizarre for a company that aims to have autonomous driving cars soon. Nevertheless, Tesla is not done with modifications to the steering wheel, and new changes are slated to arrive in the Model 3/Y range. According to Chris Zheng, who has offered reliable insider information about Tesla plans in the past, Tesla’s core models will feature a new steering wheel. This would not look much different from the one in the Tesla Semi.

If you recall the latest cabin pictures from the Semi, the central steering wheel is an attention grabber. It is still round, thank goodness! But it features turn-signal touch buttons on the left spoke. These are positioned up/down, mimicking the turn-signal stalk movements. Being stationary, they seem less intuitive to operate, though. These changes will also arrive in Model 3/Y, but no timeline has been confirmed.

While people still debate whether placing the left-right turn indicator vertically buttons is appropriate (they are the same on the Model S/X steering yoke), Tesla will undoubtedly benefit from the cost reduction. Dropping the two stalks alone could account for a nice cost saving, not to mention production streamlining. And this paves the way for the autonomous driving era that Elon Musk keeps promising to start “next year.”



Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
steering wheel Tesla Model 3 tesla model y Tesla Semi Steering Yoke chris zheng
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories