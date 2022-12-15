Maserati UK Welcomes the Grecale SUV, Starts at £58,500

Codenamed M182, the Maserati Grecale is best viewed as the more desirable sibling of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. Manufactured at the Cassino plant alongside its brother and the Giulia, the compact crossover has recently arrived in UK showrooms with a price tag to match its exoticness.
£58,500 or £566 per month with a 6.8 percent annual percentage rate over a period of four years. That’s how much Maserati wants for the entry-level specification. At current exchange rates, those figures convert to $71,225 and $670. For reference, the Stelvio kicks off at £46,649 (nearly $56,800) and the Stelvio Quadrifoglio currently retails at £79,619 ($96,940).
What are you getting for your money? For starters, a four-cylinder turbo with 300 metric horsepower (296 mechanical horsepower) on deck. The GT trim level is bettered by the Modena with 330 ps (325 hp). Further up, the Trofeo serves as the flagship with its MC20-derived V6 lump.
The force-fed sixer develops 530 ps (523 hp) at 6,500 revolutions per minute and 620 Nm (457 lb-ft) of torque between 3,000 and 5,500 revolutions. Not bad for merely 3.0 liters of displacement, right?
All three versions come with an eight-speed automatic transmission supplied by ZF, and as expected of a sport utility vehicle from the House of the Trident, every single one of those versions features all-wheel drive. Standard equipment further includes front and rear parking sensors, rear active braking, full LED headlights, active cruise control, hill descent control, a rearview camera, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment, plus a multi-function comfort screen with a diagonal of 8.8 inches. In terms of extras, the Sonus Faber 21-speaker audio system clearly stands out.
“We’re absolutely delighted that the Grecale is now available on our shores,” said Peter Charters, the Italian manufacturer’s general manager for Northern Europe. “We are already seeing huge interest in it, and are confident its compelling blend of elegance and sportiness will really appeal to British buyers seeking to make their everyday exceptional.”
The all-electric Grecale Folgore is due to arrive in the UK in 2023.
