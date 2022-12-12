NY Tuner Wants to Turn Your Maserati MC20 Into the ARIA Using Lots of Carbon Fiber

In theory, that may be ‘lots of carbon fiber,’ but in practice, it looks rather clean, making the Maserati MC20 resemble a track-ready machine.
This particular example is owned by Peter Eskander, founder and CEO of 7 Design House, a New York City tuner that is offering 24 additional kits. The bundle of upgrades is named the ARIA, after Peter’s dog that passed away during development, and it is an interesting proposal with enhanced aerodynamics and less weight over stock.
“When designing [the] MC20 ARIA, our objective was to inject racetrack aero, while maintaining pure and elegant design,” said Eskander. “Each component of the kit improves performance and aesthetics, while staying true to [the] original design DNA. Our relentless pursuit of perfection is captured not only in our products form and function, but in the OEM-grade quality we deliver. Utilizing computational fluid dynamics, we developed an aero kit that achieves a 123% increase in aero efficiency.”
Comprising the front splitter, vent inserts, canards, side skirts, rear spoiler, diffuser, and roof scoop, the body kit is said to give the Maserati MC20 an extra 199 pounds (90 kg) of downforce at 100 mph (161 kph), 509+ lbs (231 kg) at 160 mph (258 kph), and 795+ lbs (361 kg) at 200 mph (322 kph). On top of that, it makes the car 12.5 lbs (5.7 kg) lighter, with another 15 lbs (6.8 kg) dropped with the Stage 2 exhaust system, which is an option, and adds 20 hp (20 ps / 15 kW) as well.
Speaking of the output, you are looking at 621 hp (630 ps / 463 kW) and 538 lb-ft (730 Nm) of torque produced by the twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 in the stock MC20. Everything is transferred to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, resulting in 2.88 seconds required for the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint, and a top speed in excess of 202 mph (325 kph).
