2023 Maserati Grecale Will Reportedly Be a Six-Digit Affair in Australia

Maserati’s second crossover after the bigger Levante, the Grecale, has been detailed for the Australian market, where it will arrive in the first quarter of next year.
The range will comprise three different trim levels, each one with a specific powertrain, and will kick off with the GT, followed by the mid-spec Modena, and topped by the Trofeo.
Powering the base grade will be the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, with mild-hybrid assistance, rated at 221 kW (300 ps / 296 hp) and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) of torque. The Modena will get the same powertrain, albeit with extra oomph, making 242 kW (329 ps / 324 hp) and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft). Finally, the Trofeo will use the Nettuno V6, shared with the MC20, producing 390 kW (530 ps / 523 hp) and 620 Nm (457 lb-ft).
“The ‘Unique by Design’ ethos is found in every Grecale and guarantees a timeless aesthetic unique to the Trident marque,” said Maserati’s General Manager for Australia and New Zealand, Grant Barling. “Whether it be Grecale GT, Modena or Trofeo, each will be highly specified as standard, with significant opportunities for Maserati customers to personalize and bespoke their vehicles to their own individual style.”
Pricing has yet to be announced, but WhichCar reports that even the most affordable version of the Grecale will be a six-digit affair Down Under. For the GT variant, customers are said to be looking at a minimum of AU$109,500 (equal to US$76,215 at today’s exchange rates). For the Modena, they should prepare at least AU$128,000 (US$89,090), and getting the range-topping Trofeo will set them back a minimum AU$165,000 (US$114,845).
Standard gear will include the 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, power-adjustable front seats with memory for the driver, leather upholstery, 12.3-inch infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital dials, DAB radio, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, two-zone climate control, and many others. The GT will reportedly add 20-inch wheels, more electric adjustment for the front seats, complete with heating, wood trim, premium leather, ambient lighting, and three-zone HVAC system. Riding on 21-inch wheels, the Trofeo gets rear privacy windows, panoramic sunroof, carbon fiber trim, etc.
