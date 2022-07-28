David Beckham Raves About the Maserati Grecale, It "Always Sounds Good"

A month ago, Maserati brought their Grecale and MC20 models to the Goodwood Festival of Speed, with David Beckham there to represent the brand. To this day, David Beckham still seems very impressed with the sound of the Grecale. At least, that’s what he says.
In the spring of last year, David Beckham and Maserati shook hands for a collaboration that turned out to be quite lucrative. The former professional soccer star is taking his role as brand ambassador seriously, being the Trident’s most fervent supporter.
Ever since Maserati introduced its latest SUV, the Grecale, Becks showed his excitement to take it out for a spin and so he did – last month, for the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK.
In a new series of promotional videos for Maserati and the festival, David Beckham makes the engine of the Grecale he was driving roar, writing that it “always sounds good.”
There is also a lengthier video with David behind the wheel, following “every mention-worthy kilometer en route to the Goodwood Festival of Speed.” The British athlete added: “It’s no secret how much I love cars.. so it’s brilliant to have one that gives me an adrenaline rush in every day life.”
The Grecale comes in three variants, the Trofeo, GT, and Modena. In 2023, the Italian carmaker will be adding an electric version. The top-of-the-range version is the Trofeo, which is what the Italian brand sent to the festival.
The Trofeo is put in motion by a 3.0-liter V6 engine that delivers 523 horsepower (530 ps) and 457 lb-ft (620 Nm) of torque. The power unit is the same one from the MC20, making the Grecale Trofeo go all the way to a top speed of 177 mph (285 kph) and reach from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.8 seconds.
While DB7 owns a custom Maserati MC20, he has not got his own Grecale yet, but he seems to enjoy it whenever he gets a chance. While at Goodwood, David had the opportunity to try out the MC20’s convertible version, the MC20 Cielo, which comes with the same powertrain as his coupe version.
