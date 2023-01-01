10 Most Powerful New Cars Hitting Our Roads in 2023

With that in mind, we thought we'd give you a heads-up on some of the fastest and most powerful cars hitting our roads in 2023. It's becoming more and more clear that electric vehicles are here to stay, and we dare not imagine how many ICE-powered machines will still be featured on a list like this in a few years from now. Some of you might have opted for a different mix of cars, and we'd love to hear your opinions on the topic too. This is our take on the matter, and there's no particular order to it all.
Lucid Air Sapphire
2023 Air Sapphire.
Dubbed the world's first luxury electric super-sports sedan, this thing packs three electric motors with a combined output of over 1,200 hp. And it's not easily intimidated by any Tesla Model S Plaid or even a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport for that matter. And for a quarter of a million dollars, you'll be able to leave Ducati motorcycles in the dust as well.
Tesla Roadster
Elon Musk isn't going to sit back and watch the rise of Lucid Motors without doing anything about it. Still, it has been a while since he first suggested that the second-generation Roadster is in the works. At the time, most people were clueless about Lucid, but there's a good chance that the new electric sports car will finally enter production and hit the streets in 2023.
While the Texas-based giant had initially hoped this would be the fastest production car around by the time that happens, the rise of Croatia's Rimac mostly shattered that dream. If the Roadster arrives with over 1,000 kW (1,341 hp) on tap, it will surely be interesting to see if it can hit that 255 mph (410 kph) top speed.
Pagani Utopia
The upcoming Utopia makes use of a massive 6.0-liter, twin-turbo V12 from Mercedes-AMG, that has a maximum output of 852 hp. If you ever get to see this car upfront you can consider yourself lucky, as only 99 units will ever be made!
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato
Lamborghini has quite a few aces up its sleeve for 2023, including the launch of the Urus S and Urus Performante. And we've also seen spy shots of the electrified "bull" that's set to replace the Aventador flagship. But at least for the next few months, most people are ecstatic about the upcoming Huracan Sterrato.
This off-road-ready version of the highly-successful Lambo isn't as practical or powerful as the Urus, but it's bound to break the conventional barriers imposed by owning a supercar. Just by looking at it go, you can't help but think of Doc Brown's famous last few words "Where we're going, we don't need roads."
Maserati MC20 Cielo
EV that weighs almost 5,000 lbs (2,267 kg). Meanwhile, the lighter 2023 MC20 Cielo packs a 3.0-liter Nettuno V6 engine with twin turbos and 621 hp.
And we'd like to enjoy our share of "ICE ICE baby" while we still can, thank you very much. Edo Competition's most recent upgrades will bump those numbers up to over 700 hp, and this is a proper sports car we're talking about here.
Ferrari 296 GTS
Ferrari revealed its new plug-in hybrid sports car: the 296 GTB. And we all knew that an open-top version would be next in line. The 296 GTS uses the same engine setup as the GTB, and will give you access to a combined output of 819 hp right off the bat!
The obvious drawback is the extra added weight, but we're only talking about 154 lbs (70 kg) here. Given the perks of hearing that twin-turbo V6 revving behind you, that shouldn't be a deal breaker.
Aston Martin Valhalla
Valhalla for a few years now, and this could be one of the most eagerly-awaited supercars of 2023. Less than 1,000 units will be made, each with a price tag of just under $1 million.
With a name like that, it's no wonder that this thing can get up to 217 mph (349 kph) thanks to a PHEV powertrain that's capable of delivering 986 hp! Combine that with a curb weight of 2,976 lbs (1,350 kg) and its jaw-dropping design and you'll understand why it's already sold out.
Mercedes AMG C63 S E-Performance
Well, at least that applies from a nostalgic point of view because performance-wise things look rather promising. The 2023 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E-Performance runs on both a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine and an electric motor for a combined maximum output of 670 hp and 752 lb-ft (1,020 Nm) of torque. BMW and Audi had better take notice if they want to be able to keep up with these levels of performance.
Porsche 911 GT3 RS
Instead, this is meant to dominate race tracks across the world, if you've got what it takes to squeeze every bit of performance out of it. Let's not forget that it lapped the Nürburgring Nordschleife in 6:49.328. That means it's almost 13 seconds faster than the 918 Spyder which has considerably more power and torque to play with.
Toyota Supra GRMN
GRMN hasn't been confirmed by the Japanese manufacturer yet, but all clues seem to point to a 2023 release. If it will use the same 543-hp engine from the BMW M4 CSL, it's bound to provide an impressive driving experience from the get-go.
Some rumors have led us to believe that the J29 will be discontinued around 2025, so if the Supra GRMN hits the streets in 2023 buying one could be a smart move indeed. You just need to be aware of the fact that it could sport a six-figure price tag. And that's a wrap for our list, at least for the time being. We're sure that some other interesting alternatives will be coming up in the next few months.
