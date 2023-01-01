10 Most Powerful New Cars Hitting Our Roads in 2023

When I first started driving over a decade ago, I only had access to cars with less than 100 hp on tap. Back then, the most potent Lamborghini was the Aventador LP 670-4 SuperVeloce which had a maximum output of 661 hp. But the automotive industry has come a long way since, and today it feels like there's a continuous flow of manufacturers aiming to go over 1,000 hp with their vehicles.