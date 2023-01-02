Consistent Dodge Demon Drags BMW, Charger, 911 Turbo, and Humiliates All

In a normal world, the 2018 Dodge SRT Demon extreme performance limited edition would have no challenger (pun intended) to the quarter-mile dragstrip crown.
It first debuted during the 2017 New York Auto Show for the 2018 model year as a widebody flagship for the third-generation Dodge Challenger model series. And it rocked everything it needed to get some extreme drag racing results even in OEM form. First, there was the 6.2-liter V8 engine with a bonkers 2.7-liter supercharger, rated for 808 hp under normal gas circumstances.
However, with 100 octane fuel or higher, the maximum power level surged to 840 hp and 770 lb-ft (1.044 Nm), enough for official ratings of 2.3 seconds to 60 mph (96 kph) and a maximum speed of 168 mph (270 kph), which is factory-limited. Naturally, all this – along with a roster of changes that is potentially longer than a freight train, made it a true quarter-mile dragstrip monster.
Officially, the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is capable of a 9.65-second quarter-mile ET, and at a trap speed of over 140 mph (over 225 kph). But as many dragstrip enthusiasts know, these figures were achieved under the guise of some perfect conditions and with professionals at the helm. For the rest of the world, those are solid numbers that can only be achieved in their wildest dreams. Well, with a little love and persistence, some are closer to them than others.
And there is no need to take our word for granted, as the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube has a trio of feisty races shared early into 2023 from Beech Bend Raceway Park, all focused on a blue Dodge Demon with a quarter-mile craving for glory. By the way, just in case this Challenger looks familiar, it may be the same one we have previously seen a while back ducking it out with a feisty C5 Chevy Corvette.
Well, there is no way of knowing if these races were filmed back-to-back or if the Demon returned to the track in search of more opponents. It may not even matter, as the Bowling Green, KY-based raceway bore witness to another set of cool skirmishes. First, the America vs. Import wars manifested through a couple of German sports cars.
The initial BMW against Dodge Demon brawl was far more enthusiastic than we initially expected for a race to put everything into the proper perspective: 10.08s victory for the Mopar while its opponent nailed an 11.01s ET. That proved a lot better than what the next Euro monster could surmise – even though anyone would usually place a wager on a Porsche 911 Turbo going faster.
Alas, it was not the case, from the 0:31 mark, as the German sports car was obliterated in a consistent 9.76s versus 11.41s fashion. And that certainly prepared us for the (0:51) battle of Mopars, where the Demon raced a Charger and nailed an even better 9.72s ET!
