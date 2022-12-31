This EV-Only Drag Race Might Just Be the Last Best One of 2022

Leave it up to Mat Watson from the "carwow" YouTube channel to put together one last banger of a 1/4-mile drag race right before we hit New Year's Eve. At his usual UK-based location, he managed to gather some of the most wanted EVs on the planet. These silent speed trap killers are the BMW iX M60, Kia EV6 GT, Audi RS e-tron GT, along with the Tesla Model 3 Performance and Model X.
First up, we have the Tesla Model 3 Performance. Its dual electric motors can output 454 horsepower (460 hp), with 487 lb-ft (660 Nm) of torque. It weighs 4,065 lbs. (1,844 kg) and costs $74,390 or 61,490 GBP.
The Kia EV6 GT is up next and it can produce 577 hp (585 ps), with 545 lb-ft (740 Nm) of torque. It's a bit heavier than the Model 3, weighing in at 4,850 lbs. (2,200 kg). The price is kind of in the same ballpark, rated at $75,727, or 62,595 GBP.
The BMW iX M60 came rocking two electric motors that can deliver 610 hp (619 ps), with 811 lb-ft (1,100 Nm) of torque. It weighs 5,697 lbs. (2,584 kg) and it cost $141,431 (116,905 GBP).
The Audi RS e-tron GT brought 637 hp (646 ps) to the race and 612 lb-ft (830 Nm) of torque. The scale says it weighs 5,176 lbs. (2,347 kg), and the price tag is pretty heavy as well, at $139,127 (115,000 GBP).
Last, but certainly not least, is the Tesla Model X which can deliver 767 horsepower (778 ps), with 840 lb-ft (1,140 Nm). Its waistline isn't made for ballet either, weighing in at 5,478 lbs. (2,485 kg). The estimated cost is $122,189 or 101,000 GBP.
Now that we're done with the introduction, let's dispense with the pleasantries and get into the nitty-gritty of the race. During the first attempt, the Audi won the race. But because the BMW driver wasn't paying attention to the start signal, they redid the race, so all was fair and equal. In other words, it didn't count because someone was more or less asleep at the wheel.
During the second attempt, everyone was quick off the starting line, but in an ironic twist of events, the restart didn't matter at all. Not for the Audi at least, because it still won by quite a margin, in 11.3 seconds.
It was followed by the Model 3 Performance with 11.7 seconds, and the Kia came in third, with 11.8 seconds on the clock. The fourth place was reserved for the BMW iX M60 with 12 seconds flat, and the Model X came in last, with 12.5 seconds.
Afterward, they decided not to do another drag race, but instead, they went for a 1/2-mile roll race starting from 30 mph (48 kph). This one was as funny as it was spectacular to watch.
The walkie-talkie from the Audi died before the countdown, so the driver couldn't hear it. It was only when he saw the others take off, that he floored it and managed to pass everyone else. The e-tron won again, even though it completely missed the launch.
However, they decided to do another one, so the results would be as accurate as possible. The rolling speed was set to 50 mph (80 kph). You might have guessed already that Audi won again, leaving everyone in the proverbial dust.
The last and final round was a brake test from 100 mph (160 kph). No, the e-tron wasn't in first place this time around. But the Tesla Model X was, by about a car's length behind the Model 3, that came in second. The BMW was third to completely stop, followed by the Audi, and lastly, by the Kia.
All in all, it was a silent, but deadly race (pun intended) brought to you by some of the most sought-after electric vehicles ever made. The e-tron GT clearly won the day in terms of speed, even when it was at a severe disadvantage, which was quite a show to watch.
The Kia EV6 GT is up next and it can produce 577 hp (585 ps), with 545 lb-ft (740 Nm) of torque. It's a bit heavier than the Model 3, weighing in at 4,850 lbs. (2,200 kg). The price is kind of in the same ballpark, rated at $75,727, or 62,595 GBP.
The BMW iX M60 came rocking two electric motors that can deliver 610 hp (619 ps), with 811 lb-ft (1,100 Nm) of torque. It weighs 5,697 lbs. (2,584 kg) and it cost $141,431 (116,905 GBP).
The Audi RS e-tron GT brought 637 hp (646 ps) to the race and 612 lb-ft (830 Nm) of torque. The scale says it weighs 5,176 lbs. (2,347 kg), and the price tag is pretty heavy as well, at $139,127 (115,000 GBP).
Last, but certainly not least, is the Tesla Model X which can deliver 767 horsepower (778 ps), with 840 lb-ft (1,140 Nm). Its waistline isn't made for ballet either, weighing in at 5,478 lbs. (2,485 kg). The estimated cost is $122,189 or 101,000 GBP.
Now that we're done with the introduction, let's dispense with the pleasantries and get into the nitty-gritty of the race. During the first attempt, the Audi won the race. But because the BMW driver wasn't paying attention to the start signal, they redid the race, so all was fair and equal. In other words, it didn't count because someone was more or less asleep at the wheel.
During the second attempt, everyone was quick off the starting line, but in an ironic twist of events, the restart didn't matter at all. Not for the Audi at least, because it still won by quite a margin, in 11.3 seconds.
It was followed by the Model 3 Performance with 11.7 seconds, and the Kia came in third, with 11.8 seconds on the clock. The fourth place was reserved for the BMW iX M60 with 12 seconds flat, and the Model X came in last, with 12.5 seconds.
Afterward, they decided not to do another drag race, but instead, they went for a 1/2-mile roll race starting from 30 mph (48 kph). This one was as funny as it was spectacular to watch.
The walkie-talkie from the Audi died before the countdown, so the driver couldn't hear it. It was only when he saw the others take off, that he floored it and managed to pass everyone else. The e-tron won again, even though it completely missed the launch.
However, they decided to do another one, so the results would be as accurate as possible. The rolling speed was set to 50 mph (80 kph). You might have guessed already that Audi won again, leaving everyone in the proverbial dust.
The last and final round was a brake test from 100 mph (160 kph). No, the e-tron wasn't in first place this time around. But the Tesla Model X was, by about a car's length behind the Model 3, that came in second. The BMW was third to completely stop, followed by the Audi, and lastly, by the Kia.
All in all, it was a silent, but deadly race (pun intended) brought to you by some of the most sought-after electric vehicles ever made. The e-tron GT clearly won the day in terms of speed, even when it was at a severe disadvantage, which was quite a show to watch.