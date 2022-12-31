This EV-Only Drag Race Might Just Be the Last Best One of 2022

Leave it up to Mat Watson from the "carwow" YouTube channel to put together one last banger of a 1/4-mile drag race right before we hit New Year's Eve. At his usual UK-based location, he managed to gather some of the most wanted EVs on the planet. These silent speed trap killers are the BMW iX M60, Kia EV6 GT, Audi RS e-tron GT, along with the Tesla Model 3 Performance and Model X.

14 photos