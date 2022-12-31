Handcrafted RGNT No.1 E-Motorcycle Hides High-Tech Features Under a Retro, Timeless Design

RGNT is a relatively new company – it was launched in 2019 in Sweden with the ambitious mission of disrupting the motorcycle realm by blending a high-quality, timeless design with innovative technology. It also seeks to help urban commuters swap cars for electric motorcycles. As the company says, "At RGNT we offer a classic look that can stand the test of time for generations to come. And while we remember the past aesthetically, we look ahead technologically."
Every single bike is handcrafted in Kungsbacka, Sweden, using parts supplied from just a few kilometers away in Gothenburg. The brand's vision is to become a top player in the European and North American markets while promoting a cleaner and quieter future.
The company currently has a single series available. Its name is already a statement – "No.1". It consists of two models: Classic and Scrambler, which boast the same drivetrain. Each has three different configurations: Sport Extended (SE), Sports Extended Limited Edition (SEL), and First Generation. They feature different looks, and the SE and SEL have bigger batteries and, thus, more range. All models can be driven in the EU with the A1 motorcycle license.
The Classic's design is an explicit ode to the past – it has many Chrome elements and retains the shape of vintage motorcycles. RGNT also added cooling fins into the aesthetic, making it seem even more retro. The exposed rear shock absorbers and classic leather saddle complete the look. The latter was developed in collaboration with one of Sweden's oldest leather suppliers, Tärnsjö (founded in 1873).
First of all, its frame is built out of Swedish quality steel, welded, and powder coated. It tips the scales at 156 kg (244 lbs.), battery included. Unfortunately, you can't remove it and charge it separately.
Both bike models can accommodate all types of riders. The Classic measures 2110 mm (83 inches) in length, 835 mm (32.9 inches) in width, and has a wheelbase of 1,408 mm (55.5 inches). The seat is 830 mm (32.7 inches) high. The Scrambler variant is similarly sized.
Let's get to the part you're probably most interested in - power, and see how this e-motorcycle gets down to business. The No.1 Classic and Scrambler are powered by a rear hub motor outputting a peak power of 11.5 kW (8.5 kW of continuous power) or 15 hp. Keep in mind that the vehicles are meant for city use, so this is more than enough to navigate your way through the streets of your city. However, the power enables you to reach a top speed of 120 kph.
On a more important note, you'll get 120 km (74.5 miles) of range from the First Generation No.1 models. It takes four hours for the 7.7 kWh battery to charge from 20% to 80%. The SE and SEL variants come with 28 km (17 miles) more range, and charging the same interval takes an hour less.
RGNT describes the SEL configurations as "exclusive works of art" - production was limited to 25 units each. It didn't come as a surprise when I discovered that the SELs were all sold out.
The models come with various premium components and features that provide a comfortable and engaging ride. For instance, the EV has a One Throttle Drive functionality for the gas throttle, which aims to ease rider operation. So, of course, you twist the throttle normally to accelerate. Twisting it the other way will make the motorcycle brake and provide energy back to the batteries via regenerative braking.
Both No.1 models are equipped with chrome rims and stainless-steel spokes laced by hand. They have adjustable 340 mm front and 120 mm rear suspensions, produced by Italian craftsmen at Paioli. The Combined Braking System engages the front and rear brakes when one of the brake levers is used. You can apply extra power on the front brakes for more stopping power.
RGNT wanted to make the ownership of its vehicles more effortless, fun, and rewarding. That's why the RGNT engineering team created the RGNT app with a straightforward design philosophy: "ultimate ease of ownership.". You can use it all sorts of ways – get updates about charging, battery range, the bike's location, and more. Moreover, RGNT takes care of your bike by providing regular OTA (over-the-air) updates, further reducing the need for maintenance.
Another techy and useful RGNT feature is the instrument cluster, which the company calls the "Human Machine Interface." It has a 7-inch LCD touch display, complete with cloud connectivity, 4G, and GPS, so you won't have to worry about getting lost. In the 2022 models, the cluster was redesigned to offer an enhanced connection between the rider and the electric motorcycle. The newly integrated thumb-operated joystick makes it much easier to interact with the display on the road safely.
You can choose between three color palettes for the tanks: Black Glossy Standard, Green Silver, and Birch Silver. Other upgrades are available for the seat and fenders; you can also opt for tank pads and a luggage rack. You'll need to deposit €450 ($477) to reserve your RGNT motorcycle. Even though its price might prove too much for some, the timeless design combined with qualitative components makes the No.1 range of motorcycles an excellent companion for urban exploring.
