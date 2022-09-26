Vintage Honda CT90 Bike Revival Fails After Troubling Autopsy, Parts Stash for New Owner

Cars might enjoy a considerable chunk of automotive history, but bikes are also part of that narrative. The dirt bike scene back in the 70s is unlike anything we have today. During that era, a popular two-wheeler for the road less traveled was the legendary Honda Trail 90, popularly known as the CT90.
Darren of Mustie1 YouTube channel has built a reputation on the platform, repairing and building automobiles with small engines. He'll breathe life into these tiny engine runners, including classic motorcycles, lawnmowers, and even string trimmers.
He recently attended a local vintage motorcycle swap meet and took home a 70s Honda CT90 for $100. According to the previous owner, the bike had been sitting for a while but with a healthy engine.
"The back wheel looks like it's been out in the weather forever. The chain's all rotted up solid. The wheel doesn't turn. So, whether that's the brakes locked up or whatever, let's get set up and get into it, see if we can save that engine," Darren said before assessing the vintage Japanese motorcycle.
The Honda Trail 90 was quite a popular bike back in the day. It still is today for its die-hard enthusiasts, who specifically loved it because it was simple and reliable. More, because it allowed you to take up the scenery navigating forest trails. With top-line speeds between 40 mph (64 kph) and 50 mph (80 kph), the vintage bike could putter joyfully at a walk – perfect for small game hunting.
This small step-through bike was produced for 13 years between 1966 and 1979 and came in two main trims, the Trail and the X (main difference in tire style and gear ratios).
The Honda Trail 90 ran on an air-cooled single-cylinder SOHC engine with two valves. The small bike underwent several enhancements during its production run, including a power nudge from 87cc to 89 cc on the '67 model. The pushrod was also upgraded to a chain drive.
Unlike most of Darren's revival videos, the 70s CT90 bike couldn't be salvaged since it was severely hammered on the inside. It'd be more valuable as a 'part out' project than a revival.
We recommend watching the video below, especially if you are into vintage motorcycles. Darren's hands-on approach and commentary are gold for bike enthusiasts looking to take up such projects.
He recently attended a local vintage motorcycle swap meet and took home a 70s Honda CT90 for $100. According to the previous owner, the bike had been sitting for a while but with a healthy engine.
"The back wheel looks like it's been out in the weather forever. The chain's all rotted up solid. The wheel doesn't turn. So, whether that's the brakes locked up or whatever, let's get set up and get into it, see if we can save that engine," Darren said before assessing the vintage Japanese motorcycle.
The Honda Trail 90 was quite a popular bike back in the day. It still is today for its die-hard enthusiasts, who specifically loved it because it was simple and reliable. More, because it allowed you to take up the scenery navigating forest trails. With top-line speeds between 40 mph (64 kph) and 50 mph (80 kph), the vintage bike could putter joyfully at a walk – perfect for small game hunting.
This small step-through bike was produced for 13 years between 1966 and 1979 and came in two main trims, the Trail and the X (main difference in tire style and gear ratios).
The Honda Trail 90 ran on an air-cooled single-cylinder SOHC engine with two valves. The small bike underwent several enhancements during its production run, including a power nudge from 87cc to 89 cc on the '67 model. The pushrod was also upgraded to a chain drive.
Unlike most of Darren's revival videos, the 70s CT90 bike couldn't be salvaged since it was severely hammered on the inside. It'd be more valuable as a 'part out' project than a revival.
We recommend watching the video below, especially if you are into vintage motorcycles. Darren's hands-on approach and commentary are gold for bike enthusiasts looking to take up such projects.