Sondors Kicks Off Nationwide Deliveries of Its Highly Acclaimed Metacycle

Sondors’ customers have become a bit edgy with all the company’s changes and delays in shipping the Metacycle. Now the two-wheeler manufacturer is finally back with good news, announcing that it just started nationwide deliveries of its highly acclaimed electric motorcycle.
When it was introduced to the world back in 2021, Sondors’ Metacycle drew a lot of attention with its radical design, appealing features, and affordable price. The wheeler is advertised as something “beyond an electric bike and beyond a motorcycle”, promising to change the way we move.
On the market since 2015, Sondors was mostly renowned for its electric bikes. Then the Metacycle was unveiled, as the company’s first electric motorcycle and a game-changer. Unfortunately though, the long-awaited two-wheeler seemed like it will never reach its buyers, with the delivery timeline being constantly pushed back. Initially, Sondors said that the motorcycle should be ready for shipping in the fourth quarter of last year but only managed to kick off deliveries this August, and only locally, to customers in California.
Now, the Malibu-based company announces that it finally started to ship its Metacycle coast-to-coast. Clients will be contacted and will receive all the necessary information related to the shipping process. When the delivery date approaches, Sondors will ship the MCO (Manufacturer’s Certificate of Origin) and the Bill of Sale to its buyers.
The Metacycle was unveiled last year in January, as an affordable urban commuter meant to class up your urban rides and give them a touch of style. The electric motorcycle is impressively light, tipping the scales at 200 lbs (90.7 kg), with its design playing an important role in achieving that low weight.
Sondors’ electric wheeler claims to offer ranges of up to 80 miles (128 km) per charge, thanks to its 4,000Wh battery. Its PMAC (Permanent Magnet, Alternating Current) hub motor produces 8kWh of nominal power and 14.5kWh of peak power, helping the bike reach a top speed of 80 mph (130 kph) in Sport Mode.
The Metacycle is not just stylish and environmentally responsible, but it also boasts a decent price of $6,500.
