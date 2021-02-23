Jay Leno Checks Out Sondors’ Metacycle e-Moto in Malibu

The King Is Dead, Long Live the King: EarthRoamer XV-LTS Has Been Discontinued

Jay Leno loves cars and motorcycles in a near-equal measure, and he makes no distinction between a classic or a new model, as long as it’s quality stuff that offers him a new experience. Sondors’ first electric motorcycle would fit the bill. 5 photos



During what was probably Sandors’ first public showing of the Metacycle, Leno made a probably planned appearance, as the video below will show (hat tip to



Sadly, what the video does not show is what Leno thought of it. You get feedback from a younger rider, who is clearly in the demographic for the product, and some footage of other younger riders taking it out for a spin, but no indication of what Leno thought of it. Neither does the video reveal whether he took it for a test drive.



In between tending to his massive car and bike collection, putting together a still very successful weekly show, and taking part in all sorts of auto events, Leno also EV marketed as a “loft” on wheels.



Not only did he talk to the person behind the project and got to have a close, hard look at the boxy EV, but he also went out for a test drive and asked all the hard-hitting questions you’d expect from someone with his experience. One can only hope this was the case with the Metacycle as well and that whatever was discussed will be shown in a future video.



Meanwhile, the Metacycle is taking pre-orders for the first round of production until February 26. Powered by a rear-hub motor that produces 8 kWh of nominal power and 14.5 kWh of peak power, this e-moto is capable of hitting top speeds of 80 mph (129 kph) and promises a range of 80 miles (129 km).



