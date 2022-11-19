Big Branzino Is a Spectacular Floating Sauna That Promises Total Relaxation

autoevolution
We all deserve a break every now and then, and this is just the place to get that break – especially if you’re a fan of saunas, love sailing, and happen to travel a lot. Big Branzino is able to integrate all three into one very spectacular floating wooden structure.

Big Branzino is a floating sauna; think of it as a hybrid between the sauna at your local spa and one of those houseboats that have been receiving extra attention in recent months, what with the rising cost of living and the more pressing need (or desire) to downsize. But it is also a striking work of art, a testament of traditional woodworking craftsmanship, and it brings the promise of ultimate relaxation.

Designed by Thomas Sandell and Johan Strandlund from the Swedish firm Sandellsandberg architects, Big Branzino has a steel catamaran hull that offers stability and, perhaps just as importantly, considerable storage space between the twin hulls. This means that, up top, everything is pared down to the basics, for a very clean, minimalist and refreshing style.

If the idea of pure relaxation could be condensed into a single thing, this floating sauna would probably be it. With a rough pine exterior and a cedar interior, the construction features wraparound glazing with a couple of seamless windows to further erase the boundary between the interior and the outside world, and a roof terrace that can be used for anything from dinner parties to dance parties and lazily lounging in the sun.

Since it’s a boat, it sails too, though it’s not particularly fast at 9 knots (10.3 mph / 16.6 kph). Not that speed would ever be of the essence when spending time on it, and focusing on it would defeat the purpose of the construction’s existence.

Because the idea for the project was to create something that would offer a retreat from everyday life, as well as complete immersion in the natural environment, 80-year-old carpenter Leif Persson from the Kungsör Shipyard was called in to handle the wooden superstructure. He built the space with a clear focus on functionality and comfort.

At the same time, Sandell and Strandlund wanted a construction that was visible from afar, both due to its unique shape and the fact that the light from the fire inside the sauna oven could be seen from a distance.

The sauna oven was perhaps the most challenging part of the build, the duo say in the description offered to ArchDaily. It was built from scratch because it had to have glass in all directions, so they called in expert blacksmith Jan Karlsson, and “lots of testing” was necessary before the team finally got it right.

Everything onboard the Big Branzino is custom-made, from the brass light fixtures, which include iconography inspired by the floating structure’s shape, to the handles on the multi-functional, foldable table. Access to the rooftop terrace is done by means of a built-in wooden ladder, and the terrace itself offers a very “dramatic” perspective on the surrounding area.

In addition to the sauna room, which has another giant picture window in front of the large sitting bench, Big Branzino also offers a shower room and a secondary lounge area aft. Since you can’t have a boat without a captain to helm it, Big Branzino’s wheelhouse is located on the bow deck, though you could probably miss it if you didn’t know what you were looking for. To preserve the idea of a fully immersive experience in nature, the architects chose to conceal all modern navigation tools inside a revolving brass case.

The trade publication doesn’t mention whether regular folks outside of the architects’ personal circle of friends can enjoy the Big Branzino, but it mentions that it’s currently sailing on the Stockholm Archipelago. If it’s not yet up for rent, food for thought for the architect duo, as it would make for an extremely interesting – and unique – vacation experience.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

