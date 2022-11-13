The Portless Catamaran Is an Inflatable, Electric Cat Ready to Bring the Party to Water

The Portless Catamaran is an inflatable, electric catamaran offered in two model sizes that can hold a part of four or eight people, respectively, on a two-deck instant vessel. It brings the party to water – and keeps it there for as long as you have juice in the battery for the electric motor, which could be for an entire day if you rely on solar.
Designed by DDD Manufaktura from Hungary (hat tip to New Atlas), and introduced earlier this year, the Portless Cataraman aims to bring a new dimension to water fun, one where said water fun is accessible even to those who might not want the extra burden of storing and towing a proper boat. It consists of an inflatable, two-deck structure that takes a maximum of 20 minutes to set up and launch to water, and can be easily transported in the trunk of a car.
The Portless Catamaran offers an ample layout, including a shielded main deck and an open deck that is perfect for tanning or skydives. In case of unexpected bad weather, it can be enclosed completely by means of TPU UV-resistant transparent blinds, or outfitted optionally with curtains on all four sides, for extra shade.
day’s worth of sailing. Both models are powered by electric motors, and while their specs may vary, neither stands out for speed. After all, this is not a speedboat whose goal is to get you to your destination, but a watercraft that is the destination in and of itself.
Two models are available: the Portless Catamaran and the Portless Catamaran Deluxe, and there’s also a Portless Beach extra, which is basically a floating surface that can be either attached to the top of the Deluxe model or towed separately.
The standard version offers 9 square meters (96.8 square feet) of space on the main deck and another 3 square meters (32.3 square feet) on top. Folded down, it weighs 120 kg (264.5 pounds) and can fit inside the trunk of a larger car (provided the trunk is empty), while installation is a matter of 10 minutes with the provided air pump. Power comes from a 1-kW Epropulsion Spirit 1.0 Plus electric outboard motor, while the 1.3-kWh lithium-polymer battery is good for 16 nautical miles (18.4 miles / 29.6 km) on a single charge – or an entire day’s of sailing at 4 knots (4.6 mph / 7.4 kph) if you use the 200-W solar array on the top deck.
Where the standard version is more compact due to its being designed for family use, the Deluxe version can hold twice as many people – up to eight. It is also a two-deck structure, offering 14 square meters (150.7 square feet) on the main deck, and another 12 square meters (129.2 square feet) up top. On the former, you also get a more boat-like arrangement, with two seats and a steering wheel. Power can be customized according to needs, but the manufacturer notes that the Epropulsion Spirit 1.0 plus engine works just fine with this size, since weight is still comparatively low, at 350 kg (772 kg). But you do get the option to upgrade the powertrain for enhanced speed and more autonomy.
Pricing makes the Portless Catamaran a niche product and a long-term investment, but those who spend much of their vacation on water will probably appreciate its many benefits over a standard boat.
Designed by DDD Manufaktura from Hungary (hat tip to New Atlas), and introduced earlier this year, the Portless Cataraman aims to bring a new dimension to water fun, one where said water fun is accessible even to those who might not want the extra burden of storing and towing a proper boat. It consists of an inflatable, two-deck structure that takes a maximum of 20 minutes to set up and launch to water, and can be easily transported in the trunk of a car.
The Portless Catamaran offers an ample layout, including a shielded main deck and an open deck that is perfect for tanning or skydives. In case of unexpected bad weather, it can be enclosed completely by means of TPU UV-resistant transparent blinds, or outfitted optionally with curtains on all four sides, for extra shade.
day’s worth of sailing. Both models are powered by electric motors, and while their specs may vary, neither stands out for speed. After all, this is not a speedboat whose goal is to get you to your destination, but a watercraft that is the destination in and of itself.
Two models are available: the Portless Catamaran and the Portless Catamaran Deluxe, and there’s also a Portless Beach extra, which is basically a floating surface that can be either attached to the top of the Deluxe model or towed separately.
The standard version offers 9 square meters (96.8 square feet) of space on the main deck and another 3 square meters (32.3 square feet) on top. Folded down, it weighs 120 kg (264.5 pounds) and can fit inside the trunk of a larger car (provided the trunk is empty), while installation is a matter of 10 minutes with the provided air pump. Power comes from a 1-kW Epropulsion Spirit 1.0 Plus electric outboard motor, while the 1.3-kWh lithium-polymer battery is good for 16 nautical miles (18.4 miles / 29.6 km) on a single charge – or an entire day’s of sailing at 4 knots (4.6 mph / 7.4 kph) if you use the 200-W solar array on the top deck.
Where the standard version is more compact due to its being designed for family use, the Deluxe version can hold twice as many people – up to eight. It is also a two-deck structure, offering 14 square meters (150.7 square feet) on the main deck, and another 12 square meters (129.2 square feet) up top. On the former, you also get a more boat-like arrangement, with two seats and a steering wheel. Power can be customized according to needs, but the manufacturer notes that the Epropulsion Spirit 1.0 plus engine works just fine with this size, since weight is still comparatively low, at 350 kg (772 kg). But you do get the option to upgrade the powertrain for enhanced speed and more autonomy.
Pricing makes the Portless Catamaran a niche product and a long-term investment, but those who spend much of their vacation on water will probably appreciate its many benefits over a standard boat.