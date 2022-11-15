Japanese-Inspired Floating Cabin Is Totally Off-Grid, Made for Zen Living

What is your idea of Zen living? For Bonnie, the Airbnb host of this unique floating cabin, it’s all about escaping from the crazy rhythm of our mundane lives, and returning to a minimalistic lifestyle, surrounded only by nature. There’s nothing glam about The River Zen floating cabin, and it even challenges our concept of comfort, but it’s the perfect setting for deep relaxation, meditation, and connection with nature.
At first glance, it looks rather basic and rustic, but an observant guest will quickly discover the exquisite details of this unique camping spot on the Gatineau River, in Quebec, Canada. There’s the Japanese-style curved, red roof. Inside, the ceilings showcases exposed cedar rafters that are also curvy, and 2-inch (5 cm) thick. The walls display a beautiful blue pine siding and Douglas fir trims, finished with organic citrus oil. Even the curtains that cover all the windows are custom made.
What guests won’t find here are things like electricity, running water, cooking basics, or a fridge. Sounds scary? As long as they come well-prepared with their own supplies, there should be no problem. A rustic outhouse replaces the traditional bathroom, and fresh water from a nearby spring is provided.
This is a unique houseboat that was turned into a Zen retreat on water. Its owner, Bonnie, literally got the idea from the Zen movie “Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter.” A true embodiment of minimalism, this floating cabin only offers a bed (with comfortable bedding), a fold-down table and a few chairs, plus a lovely hammock. This place wasn’t meant for barbecuing or campfires. Instead, the bed can be strapped to the wall so that there’s enough floor space for yoga practice.
The River Zen is totally off-grid, yet close to “civilization.” A propane furnace keeps it cozy even during the cold season, and USB charging is available. For those who are bold enough to try something different than glamping, this Japanese-style secluded houseboat is a true off-grid paradise.
