Get Comfortable on Your Urban Commute With the Well-Equipped Fuell Flluid E-Bike

Take Fuell, for instance. Its Flluid e-bike has been on the market for a few years; it's had time to prove its worth, and it has been well-received by e-bike enthusiasts. Behind Fuell is Erik Buell, the founder of Buell Motorcycle Company, which Harley-Davidson now owns. A former road racer himself, he innovated the world of sports bikes.
Now, he has turned his attention to electric powertrains and urban mobility solutions and currently acts as CTO for Fuell. The company will soon launch its Fllow e-Motorcycle - now that it's gathered feedback and insights from the e-bike, it's ready to take it to the next level.
Today, I'd like to tell you more about the Flluid – at first sight, it might catch your attention with the frame's bold lines. Moreover, it doesn't feature specific elements that scream "Buell." Instead, you'll notice its sleek design. The price is definitely on the higher side, as you'll have to empty at least $5,495 out of your pockets for this machine, depending on which version you want. If you're from Europe, you'll have to pay the same price, only in euros.
The 1S comes with a five-speed Shimano Hub, while the more expensive 1E boasts an Enviolo CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission). Moreover, you can opt for an 8-speed Shimano Alfine.
The price does reflect the quality of the e-bike's components – it features a Fuell-exclusive 500W Mid-Drive Bofeili motor with an output of 100 Nm (74 lb-ft). It's connected to a pair of 48 V, 1008 Wh removable batteries, which are integrated seamlessly into the bike's aluminum frame. Fuell claims you're able to ride up to 125 miles (201 km) with a max assistance speed of 20 mph (32 kph) for the Flluid-1 and 28 mph (45 kph) for the 1S and 1E. Charging time is pretty good, too; using the 3 Amp Fast Charger, you'll get to 80% charge in two hours and a half, and a full juice-up will take five hours.
e-bike absorbs impact through an air-adjustable Suntour XCR34 suspension with 120 mm (4.7 inches) travel. The front and rear Tektro 180 mm disc brakes help you come to a stop when needed. The e-bike sits on 27.5" Pirelli Cycl-e GT (Granturismo) tires, which will offer grip on the tarmac in most conditions. As the name suggests, the tires are specially designed for electric bikes.
There's no throttle on the Flluid, but the motor comes with a torque sensor that provides comfortable assistance in the form of five assist levels. You can cycle through them and discover more information about your trip on the 3.2" IPS display. The walking mode is nice to have - the feature lets you walk alongside the e-bike without pushing. It does make sense, though. The Flluid weighs a hefty 36 kg (79 lb) with standard accessories. So, it's safe to say that carrying it around with you will not be easy, especially when stairs are involved. However, it also means that the e-bike stays glued to the ground, almost like an electric motorcycle.
Fuell fitted the Flluid with ultra-bright and ultra-wide 900 W Roxim Z4E Pro lights and a rear rack as standard. You can opt for various accessories, such as a Fuell e-bike helmet, a trunk bag, a metal basket, or an embedded GPS tracker. Moreover, the manufacturer fitted the bike with a rear wheel lock; you can also lock it with a PIN code. Still, it would be best if you didn't leave the bike unattended for too long.
Even though this all-electric machine is quite expensive, you'll get the bang for your buck. Whether you use it as a daily urban commute or for a weekend ride in the backcountry lanes, the Fuell Flluid will reward you with a smooth yet responsive cycling experience.
