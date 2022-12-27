You Can Transform Your Bike Into a Winter-Ready Machine With the S-Trax Conversion Kit

Winter hits differently around the world, and for some of us, me included, the start of the cold season also means our bikes are put aside. It's freezing outside, we don't want to risk slipping on the snow, and the harsh conditions aren't that friendly for two-wheelers. While researching products that could help us tackle winter, I discovered the S-Trax Snowbike conversion kit by FasterBikes, meant to breathe new life into your bicycle.