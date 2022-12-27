You Can Transform Your Bike Into a Winter-Ready Machine With the S-Trax Conversion Kit

Founded in 2014, FasterBikes operates out of Tyrol, Austria. What initially started as a hobby was developed into a website, and now the brand has several distribution centers in Europe. It aims to extend the life of bikes and protect the environment. Besides providing a wide range of e-bike conversion kits and components, the company also supplies the snow kit I want to discuss today.
The S-Trax conversion kit quickly transforms your bike into a snow machine. It's designed to work with both e-bikes and traditional bicycles and to offer a stable and comfortable riding experience. Moreover, the conversion is easily reversible, offering more versatility for your bike.
It's a very straightforward process. Simply remove both tires and attach the front ski part and the rear crawler part. The former can be mounted on bikes with a front fork width of 100 to 150 mm (3.9 to 5.9 inches), while the latter is suitable for frames of 130 to 200 mm (5.1 to 7.9 inches) in width. The manufacturers recommend contacting them to find out whether your bike is compatible with the S-Trax kit, and they also state that full carbon fiber frames are not supported. The kit has a total length of about 245 cm (96.4 inches), which can vary depending on the chosen bike. Its elements are built out of aluminum.
With this kit, cycling will become a viable transportation option on snow-covered roads, and you won't have to constantly worry about hitting the brakes too hard and taking a tumble. But you know what would be even nicer? Having some electrified assistance, especially when encountering slopes. Rest assured, FasterBikes is ready to supply a solution.
Given that FasterBikes specializes in e-components, you can include a mid-drive motor in the kit. Heck, even the brand recommends doing so. However, it comes as an extra, which will significantly bump your price.
electric bicycle. You'll have to empty €2,499 (around $2,663) out of your pockets for the S-Trax Snowbike conversion kit. The company suggests it can be used for hotels and e-bike rentals, as it's ideal for winter outings.
You can fit a Bafang mid-drive motor, and depending on its power, you'll pay a minimum of €400 ($426) for it. For instance, the smallest one is the 250 W Bafang e-bike motor, and you can pair it with extra displays, throttles, sensors, and other accessories. You can essentially personalize your setup with support from FasterBikes.
The kit must be assembled after delivery, as it cannot be shipped whole. It comes with a ski part, 110 cm (43 inches) in length, a crawler part, Enviolo Extreme hub gear, and a braking system, complete with a brake disc, a brake caliper, a Bowden cable, and a brake lever.
Europe within 1-2 working days. Moreover, the brand ships to all countries in the world, with two exceptions. Unfortunately, the two American continents are not covered. A delivery time of 10 workdays is claimed for the S-Trax conversion kit.
If you really want to ride in the snow and have no problem spending a bit more to achieve that, the S-Trax kit will surely come in handy. Indeed, it won't go too fast, but you'll enjoy a safe and worry-free ride, and you'll be able to venture out to new places. What's more, your bike will be gifted with new capabilities. Just make sure to be appropriately equipped.
Check out the video below to see the S-Trax conversion kit in action. It offers some ideas on how you can make full use of the snow bike's capabilities, like towing your kid on a sleigh. If you decide to hit the ski slopes with it, it will surely grab a few curious looks.
The S-Trax conversion kit quickly transforms your bike into a snow machine. It's designed to work with both e-bikes and traditional bicycles and to offer a stable and comfortable riding experience. Moreover, the conversion is easily reversible, offering more versatility for your bike.
It's a very straightforward process. Simply remove both tires and attach the front ski part and the rear crawler part. The former can be mounted on bikes with a front fork width of 100 to 150 mm (3.9 to 5.9 inches), while the latter is suitable for frames of 130 to 200 mm (5.1 to 7.9 inches) in width. The manufacturers recommend contacting them to find out whether your bike is compatible with the S-Trax kit, and they also state that full carbon fiber frames are not supported. The kit has a total length of about 245 cm (96.4 inches), which can vary depending on the chosen bike. Its elements are built out of aluminum.
With this kit, cycling will become a viable transportation option on snow-covered roads, and you won't have to constantly worry about hitting the brakes too hard and taking a tumble. But you know what would be even nicer? Having some electrified assistance, especially when encountering slopes. Rest assured, FasterBikes is ready to supply a solution.
Given that FasterBikes specializes in e-components, you can include a mid-drive motor in the kit. Heck, even the brand recommends doing so. However, it comes as an extra, which will significantly bump your price.
electric bicycle. You'll have to empty €2,499 (around $2,663) out of your pockets for the S-Trax Snowbike conversion kit. The company suggests it can be used for hotels and e-bike rentals, as it's ideal for winter outings.
You can fit a Bafang mid-drive motor, and depending on its power, you'll pay a minimum of €400 ($426) for it. For instance, the smallest one is the 250 W Bafang e-bike motor, and you can pair it with extra displays, throttles, sensors, and other accessories. You can essentially personalize your setup with support from FasterBikes.
The kit must be assembled after delivery, as it cannot be shipped whole. It comes with a ski part, 110 cm (43 inches) in length, a crawler part, Enviolo Extreme hub gear, and a braking system, complete with a brake disc, a brake caliper, a Bowden cable, and a brake lever.
Europe within 1-2 working days. Moreover, the brand ships to all countries in the world, with two exceptions. Unfortunately, the two American continents are not covered. A delivery time of 10 workdays is claimed for the S-Trax conversion kit.
If you really want to ride in the snow and have no problem spending a bit more to achieve that, the S-Trax kit will surely come in handy. Indeed, it won't go too fast, but you'll enjoy a safe and worry-free ride, and you'll be able to venture out to new places. What's more, your bike will be gifted with new capabilities. Just make sure to be appropriately equipped.
Check out the video below to see the S-Trax conversion kit in action. It offers some ideas on how you can make full use of the snow bike's capabilities, like towing your kid on a sleigh. If you decide to hit the ski slopes with it, it will surely grab a few curious looks.