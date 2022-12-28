UK Cargo E-Bike Manufacturer EAV Partners Up With Halfords to Ensure Efficient Maintenance

The e-bike industry has been on the rise in recent years – if you're interested in buying an all-electric two-wheeler for personal transportation use, you'll probably find one to suit your exact needs. When it comes to commercial transport operations, businesses can opt for electrified solutions, such as the EAV2Cubed from Electric Assisted Vehicles (EAV). The British brand announced it appointed Halfords as its key UK fleet service, maintenance, and repair partner.

6 photos