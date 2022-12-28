UK Cargo E-Bike Manufacturer EAV Partners Up With Halfords to Ensure Efficient Maintenance

The e-bike industry has been on the rise in recent years – if you're interested in buying an all-electric two-wheeler for personal transportation use, you'll probably find one to suit your exact needs. When it comes to commercial transport operations, businesses can opt for electrified solutions, such as the EAV2Cubed from Electric Assisted Vehicles (EAV). The British brand announced it appointed Halfords as its key UK fleet service, maintenance, and repair partner.
EAV is based in Oxfordshire, England, and specializes in producing electric cargo bikes. It aims to "reclaim the city" by replacing conventional diesel transport with clean, efficient, and lightweight vehicles. All its products are designed and built in the UK, but they're available worldwide. EAV's customer portfolio includes a wide range of businesses, from established giants such as Amazon or Fed-Ex to small independent companies. Even several local councils in England use EAV vehicles.
The brand is excited to reinvent the urban city formula and disrupt the industry of delivery fleets. It seeks to help its customers deliver excellent service while keeping sustainability in mind and reducing the impact on local environments. EAV is innovating urban transportation and last-mile logistics, and Transport Futures Vision is one of an entire city ecosystem of inter-functional lightweight vehicles.
The only model currently available is the 2cubed cargo e-bike. It's a valuable tool that enables companies to keep efficiency high and emissions low. Specifically, EAX claims customers have saved over 150,000 tons of CO2 to date (compared to a standard diesel van) by switching to its emission-free bike.
As you might've guessed from the name, this EV has a capacity of 2 cubic meters. However, you might be surprised to discover that the EAV2Cubed can hold up to 170 kg (375 lbs.) of cargo weight, making it one of the most effective light commercial good cargo e-bikes out there.
Halfords describes itself as UK's leading retailer of automotive and cycling products, as well as one of UK's leading operators in car servicing and repairs. It has a vast network of people working in shops across the UK, in over 750 locations. In fact, the company goes even further by claiming that 90% of the UK is never more than 20 minutes away from a Halfords shop or Autocenter.
EAV can now benefit from Halfords' services and ensure their vehicles stay on the road for as long as possible. Adam Barby, the Founder and CEO of EAV said, "Halfords is one of the best-known British brands, so to join forces with them on this project is very exciting. EAV is still a small but growing business; however, we have big expansion plans with our Future Transport Vision range of Urban Specific Vehicles. This partnership will allow us to offer service, maintenance, and repair from Halfords, a trusted large company, without losing our personal approach that is synonymous with EAV."
