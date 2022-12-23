D-Vil "E-Bike" Concept Propels Food Delivery Into a Future That's Out of This World

Sure, most food couriers happen to own a car, but another common vehicle used is the bicycle. As we know, food delivery and bicycles don't necessarily mix, especially if the restaurant is some miles away or if the weather is terrible. Let's face it, a bike ride isn't the most vibration-proof way that your meal can be escorted; we've all gotten a pizza that looks like it's been stretched and spun again after cooking. This story can be disastrous for a soup too.
Well, it seems that the problems associated with food delivery on bicycles are far-reaching, because here we are, exploring a solution to your soggy and randomized pizza. Such is the case with the D-Vil, a food delivery "e-bike" concept from the mind of Anastasia Berg, an industrial design student at HTW Berlin University of Applied Sciences. Grab a seat because this one is going to be wild.
Hell, looking at the mood board for this creation, I was even able to spot the Alien, like the one from the movies, as a source of inspiration for the D-Vil. Looking closely at the design, the Alien head shape is evident, but so is a slight Pagani look; it has to do with that sweeping roof the vehicle includes in the design. Maybe it's those rear lateral panels that give off this feeling.
Now, I may be getting ahead of myself, so allow me to slow things down. Overall, the idea behind the D-Vil was to create a vehicle that can be considered a solution to bicycle delivery. This means a whole lot for the operator and cargo, so bear with me here; I'm going to do the best I can to capture the essence of this EV.
rider safety and comfort, and for the cargo too. So, as a solution, Anastasia decided to improve safety and vehicle stability with the presence of a third wheel found at the rear of the D-Vil. It's basically a Yamaha Niken in reverse. While it's a neat idea, and yes, it improves stability, if you decide to take a turn in this at higher speeds, it may prove to be an issue. If you've ever ridden an ATC, you know what I'm talking about.
Then again, the D-Vil is no ATC, and by the looks of things, Anastasia took the time to include a rather beefy suspension system into the concept. Shocks are seen at the rear, between the two wheels, and at the front too. If the dynamics of this setup are anything similar to the Niken, great! If not, you'd better learn to work that center of gravity. Just remember, you'll be sitting down similarly to the way you would in a car.
Part of the D-Vil's magic also comes from that body we see. To improve safety and comfort, Anastasia has taken your courier and placed him underneath a glass roof, protecting them from rain and other unfavored weather. The body also proves valuable in case of an accident of any kind. Just make sure to hang on tight; there are no lateral doors.
Now, I mentioned that funky rear bodywork earlier, and it's here that I want you to once again take a look. If you've viewed the image gallery already, then you know that behind the driver, a storage bay is hidden, revealed only when the D-Vil needs to be loaded with food and drinks or upon delivery. I'm not saying it's the perfect space for your meal to hang out while being delivered, but rather than sloshing around in some backpack, it's 1,000 times better. It's pretty neat if you ask me.
However, there have been people who have devised vehicles like this before and in the real world. Ok, so not exactly the same as the D-Vil and definitely not this futuristic and sleek, and typically fitted with just one wheel on the rear, but the principle is the same, and may I say, the riding experience is notably sketchy, even going as far as needing little lateral training wheels for keeping upright safely. This issue is eliminated with the D-Vil's second rear wheel. Something the real-world Carver S+ or Cargo is showcasing, but again, the rear wheels are very spread apart for stability.
All that's left to do now is to find a Yamaha Niken, figure out a way to take the Ackerman steering functions, and place them on the rear, and you've got a very early D-Vil prototype. Something tells me that if this machine ever becomes a real deal, it won't be used for simple food delivery. It'll probably be used to transport luxury goods with white-glove service.
