K-Speed Builds 100 Honda Super Cub Custom Bikes With Large Fenders and an Art Deco Vibe

With over 100 million units sold across the globe, Honda’s Super Cub is one of the best-selling and undoubtedly most famous motorcycles of all time. Having debuted in 1958, the immensely popular bike is still in production today, and it still inspires custom projects, the latest of which comes from Japanese custom motorcycle builder K-Speed.
K-Speed’s new build is based on the brand-new 2022-model Super Cub 110i, and feature custom bodywork that gives the bike art deco vibe. Being a simple, no-frills bike, the Honda Super Cub can easily lend itself to customization.
K-Speed’s take on the immensily popular commuter bike is called simply K-Speed Cub, and it first debuted in prototype form back in June. Now, the Japanese custom shop has made the bike available for order as a ready-to-ride turnkey runabout and has announced that only 100 units will be produced, 50 in black and 50 in white..
The custom build boasts a clean aesthetic lacking graphics (except for some decals with the bike’s name) so that the focus is on the body lines. Taking inspiration from the racing bikes of the 1940s, the K-Speed Cub features a heavily modified silhouette with a redesigned tail cowl and large wrap-around fenders front and rear. These fenders cover more than half of the bike’s wheels and are made of ABS plastic though they look like they’ve been made of sheet metal.
The 17-inch carbon fiber wheels, shod in vintage Firestone rubber, are also custom-made and feature aero-disc covers that hide the rim and brake disc.
The front end of the motorcycle has also been altered and now boats a partially-sunken LED headlight and low-profile single-piece handlebars enveloped in a custom skin and featuring new grips and vintage-style micro switches. K-Speed also installed a minuscule tinted fly screen on the handlebars’ platform.
When designing the custom scooter, K-Speed also used some items from its in-house Diablo parts catalog, such as the black leather seat and reverse cone muffler. Additionally, while the custom Super Cub comes with the tried-and-tested mechanicals, including the 109.5cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine and a four-speed gearbox, the design team endowed it with new front and rear disc brakes to improve the bike’s braking performance and a revised exhaust system.
A new set of knurled footpegs, new switchgear, a wrap-around license plate bracket, and a speedometer complete the project.
Over the years, K-Speed has offered more than 70 custom models of the Super Cub, all of them with impressive aesthetics. And though it worked on such a great number of Honda-based customs until now, it still manages to come with something new each time, and their latest build really stands out in terms of styling.
The limited-edition Honda Super Cub-based K-Speed Cub is priced at $10,525 (around 9,400 EUR) and is available in White Edition and Black Edition versions that are identical apart from their paint color.
