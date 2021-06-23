2022 Honda Super Cub 125 Boosts Power and Efficiency, Keeping Its Famous Style

It was only a few years ago that the Super Cub 125, with a legendary status in Japan, became available for the European audience, with great success. For 2022, the beloved motorcycle gets a more efficient engine and new features that make the riding experience even more comfortable.
How many motorcycles do you know, that have a special song dedicated to them? Well, Honda’s Super Cub 125 is one of them, praised by the Beach Boys in their popular song, “My Little Honda”. Granted, that was quite a long time ago (1964), but over the years, this bike only gained in popularity. In 2017, the 100 millionth Super Cub came into the world, confirming the model’s undiminished fame. And one year later, its European trajectory was set.
The latest Super Cub 125 boasts more power, thanks to the new 124cc air-cooled engine. Modifications had to be made in order to comply to the Euro5 regulations, but the new engine is also smoother, matched by a new, smaller airbox and connecting tube that make riding even easier.
With the new modifications, the Super Cub’s engine offers a fuel economy of 66.7km/l (156 mpg) and a 250 km (155 miles) range. Also, the engine control unit (ECU) is now programmed to increase efficiency, while the Alternating Current Generator (ACG) output is increased too.
The iconic silhouette is unchanged, except that footpegs and a pillion pad are standard-fit for the 2022 version. Plus, the telescopic forks and twin rear shocks are fitted with new springs that increase rider control and absorb shocks, for a smoother ride even when the road gets tough. The ergonomically-placed grips and high-density foam seat increase comfort levels even more.
Some of the things that stay the same for the 2022 model include the all-LED lighting and the Honda Smart Key, which is not only an anti-theft feature, but also helps to locate the bike in busy parking areas, thanks to the “answer back” function.
With upgraded features, but the same legendary design, the 2022 Honda Super Cub 125 is likely to keep its status for years to come.
