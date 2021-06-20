4 2021 Subaru Ascent: Find Out Which of the Four Trim Levels Is Better for You

Well-Preserved Honda PC800 Pacific Coast Is Going Under the Hammer at No Reserve

Look, I’m generally not a huge fan of touring motorcycles, but there’s just something about the Pacific Coast that’s always fascinated me. 29 photos SOHC V-twin powerplant, which packs a sizeable displacement of 798cc and three valves per cylinder head. The liquid-cooled behemoth will gladly summon 57 horses when the tachometer hits 6,500 revs per minute. On the other hand, a maximum torque output of up to 48 pound-feet (65 Nm) will be achieved at approximately 5,500 spins.



A five-speed gearbox is tasked with enabling the engine’s force to reach a shaft final drive, resulting in a top speed of 120 mph (193 kph). Furthermore, the Pacific Coast is fully capable of running the quarter-mile spring in 14.1 seconds, which isn’t too bad for a massive tourer that weighs a hefty 578 pounds (262 kg) on an empty stomach.



Up front, the colossus is supported by 41 mm (1.6 inches) Showa forks, joined by dual shocks at the rear. Stopping power is handled by dual 290 mm brake rotors and twin-piston calipers on the front wheel, along with a drum module on the opposite end. The Japanese tourer crawls on cast boots that feature five sets of double spokes, with a diameter of 17 inches at the front and 16 inches at the back.



If you happen to be a fan of the ‘96 PC800, we’ll have you know that one such entity is going under the hammer at no reserve as we speak. Those of you who are interested may submit your bids on



