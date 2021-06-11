2021 Subaru Ascent: Find Out Which of the Four Trim Levels Is Better for You

5 Ford Is After 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Potential Buyers With the Bronco Sport

That leads us to the Touring, which in my opinion is slightly overpriced considering the upgrades it brings. However, if you want the best Ascent money can buy and can afford it, then go for the range-topper. Launched in 2018, the American-built successor to the forgettable Tribeca embodies all the qualities Subaru has been renowned for and offers them in a larger package that earned anTop Safety Pick+.Sure, there are many great mid-size SUVs with three rows out there in the same price range, but if you decided that the Ascent is what you’re after, this article will explore each available trim and help you determine which one you should buy.Before we get down to business, let me inform you that all the prices listed below include the $1,050 destination and delivery charges.The cheapest of all Ascents is available for $33,345 and, unlike other entry-level offerings in this segment, comes standard with a rock-solidsystem with X-Mode.Power comes from Subaru’s highly praised 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer that punches out 260 hp and 277 lb-ft (376 Nm) of torque. It helps the vehicle tow up to 2,000 pounds (900 kg), but in order to do so, the $499 hitch must be added.For the exterior, you get a choice of four colors, 18-inch alloy wheels, and standard LED headlights with automatic high beams.The interior looks very good for such a basic level, even with the cloth seats. There’s a 6.5-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, as well as tri-zone automatic climate control.All trims come with Subaru’s EyeSight driver assistance technologies, including adaptive cruise control with lane assist and centering.Next in line is the Premium trim, which starts at $35,845 and, in my opinion, is well worth the extra $2,500. The towing capacity increases to 5,000 pounds (2,268 kg), but you still need the $499 hitch.There are now eight colors to choose from for the exterior, higher-quality machine-finished 18-inch wheels, while the mirrors (which come in the’s body color) and windshield are heated.Inside, the front seats are also heated, with the driver’s gaining eight-way power adjustability. The cloth upholstery is now stain-resistant, climate controls are added for the rear passengers, and the steering wheel, as well as the shifter knob, are wrapped in leather. Furthermore, the infotainment screen grows to 8.0 inches and gains voice control capabilities.Moving up on the trim ladder is the $40,645 Limited, which offers everything you get on the Premium plus a lot more.It comes standard with 20-inch wheels, side mirror-integrated turn signals, fog lamps, chrome inserts on the rocker panels, and the cargo area is easier to access thanks to the power liftgate.With leather upholstery available in black or beige, the cabin feels more upscale . The driver gets a 10-way adjustable seat that offers lumbar and extendable thigh support for increased comfort on those long road trips.The steering wheel and second-row seats are now heated, a welcomed upgrade for those who have to put up with tough winters. Captain chairs can be added for the second row, and the cool thing is that it won’t cost a dime.Additional features include an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Homelink garage door pairing, proximity entry, and ignition, as well as rear door sunshades.Last on the list is the range-topping Touring that you can have for $46,495. Apart from the goodies that you get from the Limited, Subaru also includes more chrome accents, a power sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, or power-folding side mirrors.The interior is available in an exclusive brown leather finish with front seats that are both power-adjustable and ventilated. Other features such as ambient lighting, a 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a camera-based rearview mirror, or a 120-volt power outlet will indicate that this is a superior trim. Still, I’m not convinced it deserves a near-$6,000 price increase over the Limited.Now that we’ve analyzed what each trim has to offer, it’s all down to your budget. If you’re looking to spend between $35,000 and $37,000, then the Premium is a model that will not disappoint.In case you’re willing to spend more and want the best value for money, the Limited is the one you should get. It offers a more upscale experience and comes with all the tech you and your family will need.That leads us to the Touring, which in my opinion is slightly overpriced considering the upgrades it brings. However, if you want the best Ascent money can buy and can afford it, then go for the range-topper.