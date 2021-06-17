3 This Star Wars-Themed Motorbike Racing Event Brings Thrills From Another Galaxy

2 Honda and JAXA to Create a "Renewable Energy System" in Space

More on this:

Custom Honda NX650 Dominator Goes for The Handsome Old-School Dirt Bike Look

You’d almost feel bad for having it splattered with mud during your off-road adventures – almost. 16 photos



Today, we’ll be examining what the craftsman managed to accomplish on his 41st (and most recent) venture – a 1996 SOHC single-cylinder mill, which packs a displacement of 644cc.



At approximately 6,000 revs, the powerplant will deliver 43 horses to a five-speed gearbox, which feeds the oomph to the rear wheel via a chain final drive. On the other hand, a peak torque output figure of 39 pound-feet (53 Nm) will be achieved at 5,000 rpm. This state of affairs allows the Dominator to run the quarter-mile sprint in 14.6 seconds as it accelerates to a top speed of 105 mph (168 kph).



When the bike landed on his premises, Holger discovered that its framework was cracked, so he transplanted the identical skeleton of another



The powertrain upgrades are concluded by a custom exhaust system that’s been manufactured using a mixture of repurposed goodies from a CRF250 and an XR600. HB’s mastermind removed the stock bodywork in its entirety to make room for a Yamaha XT500’s gas tank, drilled aluminum side panels and enduro-style fenders. Furthermore, the subframe was amputated and replaced with a unique alternative, on top of which you’ll spot a one-off saddle.



At the front, we notice a Koso LED headlight, a digital speedometer from Motogadget and a Magura handlebar, while the rear end sports dual-function LEDs, a new license plate holder and a modern YSS monoshock. Finally, the A few years back, a passionate moto architect named Holger Breuer founded HB-Custom in the gorgeous town of Husum, northern Germany. Ever since Breuer established this enterprise, we’ve seen a plethora of two-wheeled marvels roll out of his garage, many of which have been featured in magazines from all over the world.Today, we’ll be examining what the craftsman managed to accomplish on his 41st (and most recent) venture – a 1996 Honda NX650 Dominator that’s been subjected to a radical overhaul. The chosen donor is put in motion thanks to an air-cooledsingle-cylinder mill, which packs a displacement of 644cc.At approximately 6,000 revs, the powerplant will deliver 43 horses to a five-speed gearbox, which feeds the oomph to the rear wheel via a chain final drive. On the other hand, a peak torque output figure of 39 pound-feet (53 Nm) will be achieved at 5,000 rpm. This state of affairs allows the Dominator to run the quarter-mile sprint in 14.6 seconds as it accelerates to a top speed of 105 mph (168 kph).When the bike landed on his premises, Holger discovered that its framework was cracked, so he transplanted the identical skeleton of another NX650 onto his bespoke masterpiece. Next, the machine’s engine was treated to a comprehensive overhaul, receiving fresh bearings, valves and rings, as well as an electronic ignition module, a hydraulic clutch mechanism from Magura and a Mikuni TM40 carburetor topped with a K&N air filter.The powertrain upgrades are concluded by a custom exhaust system that’s been manufactured using a mixture of repurposed goodies from a CRF250 and an XR600. HB’s mastermind removed the stock bodywork in its entirety to make room for a Yamaha XT500’s gas tank, drilled aluminum side panels and enduro-style fenders. Furthermore, the subframe was amputated and replaced with a unique alternative, on top of which you’ll spot a one-off saddle.At the front, we notice a Koso LED headlight, a digital speedometer from Motogadget and a Magura handlebar, while the rear end sports dual-function LEDs, a new license plate holder and a modern YSS monoshock. Finally, the fiend crawls on a pair of 17-inch wheels, whose rims are embraced by top-grade Pirelli Scorpion tires.