4 Tamarit Motorcycles’ Custom Triumph Bonneville Is Ready to Steal the Show

2 2021 Triumph Speed Twin Gains Horsepower, New and Better Hardware All Around

More on this:

Triumph Thruxton RS “Renatide” Looks Wild Sporting Tamarit’s Bolt-On Garments

The company’s aftermarket lab is a place where creativity and purposeful design elements come together to create some spectacular results. 18 photos



Each and every one of their marvels has a distinct personality of its own, and some of them have adorned the autoevolution pages in the past. For instance, the most recent undertaking we’ve examined goes by the name of “



Today, we’ll be introducing you to the crew’s 74th venture, namely a Triumph Thruxton RS dubbed “Renatide.” Within its tubular steel cradle frame, the donor in question carries a liquid-cooled 1,200cc parallel-twin mill that boasts a solid compression ratio of 12.1:1. At optimal rpm, this nasty animal will be more than happy to summon as much as 103 hp and 83 pound-feet (112 Nm) of feral twisting force.



To kick things off, the Tamarit specialists replaced the bike’s original tail section with a Monaco bolt-on alternative from their own aftermarket inventory, which they’ve tweaked to match the desired aesthetic. It is topped with a two-piece leather saddle, while the flanks received a sexy pair of Dakota side panels.



The list of TM goodies continues with a custom chain cover, a Little Bastard front fender and one rugged skid plate. You will also find an assortment of top-shelf items from other reputed manufacturers, such as MD engine covers and a state-of-the-art LED headlight unit from JW Speaker, as well as Motogadget bar-end blinkers and grips.







You’ll run into many ambitious workshops across the Old Continent, but few will modify a Triumph as well as Spain’s Tamarit Motorcycles. If you ask me, their portfolio is the custom motorcycle equivalent of the Louvre Museum, housing an abundance of two-wheeled masterpieces that’ll have you drooling.Each and every one of their marvels has a distinct personality of its own, and some of them have adorned the autoevolution pages in the past. For instance, the most recent undertaking we’ve examined goes by the name of “ Malasangre ” - a fascinating Thruxton 1200 R bred with care on Tamarit’s Elche-based premises.Today, we’ll be introducing you to the crew’s 74th venture, namely a Triumph Thruxton RS dubbed “Renatide.” Within its tubular steel cradle frame, the donor in question carries a liquid-cooled 1,200cc parallel-twin mill that boasts a solid compression ratio of 12.1:1. At optimal rpm, this nasty animal will be more than happy to summon as much as 103 hp and 83 pound-feet (112 Nm) of feral twisting force.To kick things off, the Tamarit specialists replaced the bike’s original tail section with a Monaco bolt-on alternative from their own aftermarket inventory, which they’ve tweaked to match the desired aesthetic. It is topped with a two-piece leather saddle, while the flanks received a sexy pair of Dakota side panels.The list of TM goodies continues with a custom chain cover, a Little Bastard front fender and one rugged skid plate. You will also find an assortment of top-shelf items from other reputed manufacturers, such as MD engine covers and a state-of-the-art LED headlight unit from JW Speaker, as well as Motogadget bar-end blinkers and grips. Renatide rides on lightweight hoops that hail from Kineo’s range, and its engine breathes with ease thanks to high-performance Free Spirit air filters. Additionally, the 1,200cc behemoth exhales via a heat-wrapped Zard exhaust system. Last but not least, the machine’s outfit was enveloped in a coat of Crayon Grey paintwork that’s been outsourced from Porsche’s color palette.