Triumph Thruxton RS “Renatide” Looks Wild Sporting Tamarit’s Bolt-On Garments

The company’s aftermarket lab is a place where creativity and purposeful design elements come together to create some spectacular results.
You’ll run into many ambitious workshops across the Old Continent, but few will modify a Triumph as well as Spain’s Tamarit Motorcycles. If you ask me, their portfolio is the custom motorcycle equivalent of the Louvre Museum, housing an abundance of two-wheeled masterpieces that’ll have you drooling.
Each and every one of their marvels has a distinct personality of its own, and some of them have adorned the autoevolution pages in the past. For instance, the most recent undertaking we’ve examined goes by the name of “Malasangre” - a fascinating Thruxton 1200 R bred with care on Tamarit’s Elche-based premises.
Today, we’ll be introducing you to the crew’s 74th venture, namely a Triumph Thruxton RS dubbed “Renatide.” Within its tubular steel cradle frame, the donor in question carries a liquid-cooled 1,200cc parallel-twin mill that boasts a solid compression ratio of 12.1:1. At optimal rpm, this nasty animal will be more than happy to summon as much as 103 hp and 83 pound-feet (112 Nm) of feral twisting force.
To kick things off, the Tamarit specialists replaced the bike’s original tail section with a Monaco bolt-on alternative from their own aftermarket inventory, which they’ve tweaked to match the desired aesthetic. It is topped with a two-piece leather saddle, while the flanks received a sexy pair of Dakota side panels.
The list of TM goodies continues with a custom chain cover, a Little Bastard front fender and one rugged skid plate. You will also find an assortment of top-shelf items from other reputed manufacturers, such as MD engine covers and a state-of-the-art LED headlight unit from JW Speaker, as well as Motogadget bar-end blinkers and grips.
Renatide rides on lightweight hoops that hail from Kineo’s range, and its engine breathes with ease thanks to high-performance Free Spirit air filters. Additionally, the 1,200cc behemoth exhales via a heat-wrapped Zard exhaust system. Last but not least, the machine’s outfit was enveloped in a coat of Crayon Grey paintwork that’s been outsourced from Porsche’s color palette.
