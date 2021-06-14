Honda and JAXA to Create a "Renewable Energy System" in Space

2 Toyota GR Yaris Vs. Honda S660 Comparo Puts The Spotlight On Their Three-Pots

On June 14th, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and Honda announced their new plan to begin a collaborative feasibility study on a “circulative renewable energy system” in space. This system is designed to provide oxygen, hydrogen, and electricity to human outposts and rovers for a prolonged period of time. 1 photo



Their study’s final goal is to build a circulative renewable energy system that combines a high differential pressure water electrolysis system ( which would use solar energy to electrolyze water and produce oxygen and hydrogen) and a fuel cell system (that would generate water and electricity from oxygen and hydrogen).



The agency and the automaker started this project last year, in November when they signed a three-year joint research agreement to study the circulative renewable energy system that would be later used on the Lunar Gateway – a planned small space station in lunar orbit intended to serve as a solar-powered communication hub – and on the surface of the Moon.



More specifically, the plan is to utilize hydrogen as fuel for transfer spacecraft that will land on and fly from the Moon, while the oxygen will be used for people at the outposts. The fuel cell system will combine both oxygen and hydrogen to create electricity for the outposts and rovers on the lunar surface.



Plus, the high differential pressure water electrolysis system created by



