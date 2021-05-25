Yamaha XSR700 Becomes a Beefy Tracker-Style Warrior, Receives Custom Bodywork

A Record Holder Astronaut and a GT Champ Embark on a Private Flight to Space

Their rims are hugged firmly by Goldentyre GT201 rubber. Finally, the Bunker team installed a handmade two-into-one stainless-steel exhaust system, which comes equipped with premium hardware from Akrapovic’s catalog. Turkey’s Bunker Custom Cycles was co-founded several years ago by two brothers named Mert and Can Uzer. Ever since the company’s birth, these fellows delivered an abundance of spectacular undertakings that’ll leave you lost for words, and they will gladly tackle the likes of just about any motorcycle manufacturer.To give you a better idea about what this Istanbul-based firm is all about, we’ll dive in for a closer look at a ravishing creature that took part in Yamaha ’s Yard Built initiative. The project in question revolves around the almighty XSR700, a hot pick for workshops seeking to craft a handsome display of two-wheeled art.The donor bike is set in motion by a liquid-cooled 689cc parallel-twin mill, with dual overhead cams and a compression ratio of 11.5:1. At 9,000 spins, this hungry predator is fully capable of supplying up to 74 wicked horses, along with 50 pound-feet (68 Nm) of twist at around 6,500 rpm. The powerplant is coupled with a six-speed transmission, which enables its oomph to reach the rear wheel through a chain final drive.Bunker’s moto artists kicked things off by discarding the factory bodywork to make way for a complete aluminum outfit they’ve fabricated in-house. It consists of a snazzy fuel tank, bespoke side panels, and a fresh seat pan, as well as a pair of hand-shaped fenders and unique radiator covers. Furthermore, the stock saddle was replaced with a suede leather alternative that matches the desired aesthetic.At the front, you will find an MT-09 Tracer’s inverted forks, aftermarket lighting, and a Renthal handlebar wearing billet aluminum levers. The BCC experts also transplanted a Super Tenere’s laced wheels onto their reworked XSR , achieving additional ground clearance thanks to a diameter of 19 inches up front and 17 inches on the opposite end.Their rims are hugged firmly by Goldentyre GT201 rubber. Finally, the Bunker team installed a handmade two-into-one stainless-steel exhaust system, which comes equipped with premium hardware from Akrapovic’s catalog.