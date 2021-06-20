Reconditioned 1970 Moto Guzzi V7 Special Wears a Touring-Style Front Fairing

2 Final Split-Window 1963 Chevy Corvette On Sale For the Glorious Amount of $500k

The Sport variant of Guzzi’s old-school V7 lineup tends to get all the attention, but this sexy beast isn’t playing around either. 21 photos



To extract optimal performance, its V-twin engine was thoroughly refurbished using new pistons, bearings and gaskets. The transmission and clutch mechanism have also been revised, while the twin Dell’Orto carburetors were carefully retuned to help the 703cc fiend breathe a little more freely. Lastly, the Guzzi’s bodywork received a fresh coat of paint from head to toe. The 1970 Moto Guzzi V7 Special is powered by a longitudinally mounted 90-degree V-twin mill that hosts four valves and a displacement of 703cc. At optimal rpm, the air-cooled predator will be more than happy to deliver 50 ponies and a peak torque output figure of 38 pound-feet (52 Nm). Power is routed to a four-speed gearbox, which is connected to the rear wheel via a shaft final drive.A tubular steel duplex cradle frame is tasked with holding the powertrain components in place. Up front, it rests on telehydraulic forks, while the rear end is supported by dual hydraulic shock absorbers and a double-sided swingarm. In terms of stopping power, Mandello del Lario’s stallion is brought to a halt by a pair of drum brake units.Right, let’s skip the other technical details and get to the point. There’s a good reason why we pointed out this Guzzi’s specs, and it’ll probably make your day! A mildly modded ‘70 MY V7 Special is going under the hammer on Bring A Trailer, with a current bid of just under 7,000 bucks.The auction will end on Monday afternoon (June 21), so we urge you to visit the BaT platform as soon as possible – after we examine what exactly is at hand here, that is. Firstly, you’ll have no trouble spotting that sizeable touring-style fairing and the round mirrors sitting behind it. The bike rides on laced Borrani hoops, which flex stainless-steel spokes and aluminum rims. Its current owner wasted no time replacing the standard lighting modules with aftermarket alternatives on both ends.To extract optimal performance, its V-twin engine was thoroughly refurbished using new pistons, bearings and gaskets. The transmission and clutch mechanism have also been revised, while the twin Dell’Orto carburetors were carefully retuned to help the 703cc fiend breathe a little more freely. Lastly, the Guzzi’s bodywork received a fresh coat of paint from head to toe.

