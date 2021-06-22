One-Off Honda CB750 Sports Its Handsome Cafe Racer Attire With Sheer Pride

17 Years After Its Debut, the Mercedes CLK DTM AMG Is Still an Epic Track Weapon

To be quite frank, it goes without saying this fellow is a genuine master in his line of business, having amazed the bespoke motorcycle realm with his one-off marvels on several occasions. Today, we’ll be diving in for a thorough analysis of his accomplishments on a cafe racer-style 1993



In stock form, the bike’s four-stroke 747cc inline-four powerplant houses a compression ratio of 9.3:1, sixteen valves and four Keihin carbs with 34 mm (1.34 inches) throttle bodies. When the tachometer reaches optimal rpm, the engine will be more than happy to generate 75 hp and 47 pound-feet (64 Nm) of torque. This oomph is channeled to a chain final drive by a five-speed transmission, resulting in a quarter-mile time of 12.4 seconds.



Right, let’s get to the point. Breuer kicked things off by tasking Old School Superbikes’ Ingo Wrubel with extracting as much power as possible from the machine’s four-cylinder fiend. As such, a premium set of Mikuni carburetors and K&N air filters can be seen replacing the standard items, joined by a four-into-one aftermarket exhaust system on the other end of the combustion cycle.



Handling improvements are accomplished thanks to Wilbers fork internals, dual Ohlins shock absorbers and top-shelf brake rotors developed by Brembo. With these goodies in place, Holger turned his attention to the bodywork department, where he installed a BMW R nineT Racer’s repurposed front fairing and a removable tail unit that sits atop a custom subframe.



At the other end, the creature's clip-on handlebars are appropriately complemented by LSL rear-mounted foot pegs.