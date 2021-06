Off-Road Thrills and Vintage Glory Are the Norm for This 1972 Honda SL125

As time went by, we took the liberty of bringing countless BaT auctions to our readers’ attention. Bring A Trailer is a place where petrolheads can find just about anything from affordable rides and custom entities to limited-edition rarities and priceless classics. Given the abundance of juicy machines listed on this website, we’ve no intention to stop featuring these beauties anytime soon.Thus, let’s proceed with a quick examination of yet another vintage gem that you could own. The marvel in question is a 1972 variant of Honda’s short-lived SL125 family, and it’s being offered a no reserve until Sunday afternoon (June 20). At the time of this article, the highest bid on this retro dirt bike is placed at a modest $1,211, which should be great news for those of you who are on a budget.Aside from receiving bar-end turn signals, as well as a new color scheme that consists of a green base and white accents, this bad boy is pretty much your factory-spec ‘72 MY SL125. It comes equipped with a four-stroke 122cc single-cylinder engine that’s good for up to 12 ponies and 7.2 pound-feet (9.8 Nm) of torque at optimal rpm.Additionally, the air-cooled powerplant packs two valves per cylinder head and a respectable compression ratio of 9.5:1. It is coupled with a five-speed constant mesh transmission that spins the rear wheel by means of a chain final drive, enabling Honda ’s small-displacement creature to reach a top speed of 63 mph (102 kph).The powertrain items are housed inside a doble cradle skeleton, which sits on telescopic forks with 5.55 inches (141 mm) of travel up front and dual shocks at the rear. The SL125 is brought to a halt by drum brakes on both ends, while its dry weight is rated at a mere 210 lbs (95 kg).