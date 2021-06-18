4 2022 KTM EXC Range Gets New Suspension Settings and Wheels for Hardcore Enduro

Off-Road Thrills and Vintage Glory Are the Norm for This 1972 Honda SL125

Off-Road Thrills and Vintage Glory Are the Norm for This 1972 Honda SL125



Thus, let’s proceed with a quick examination of yet another vintage gem that you could own. The marvel in question is a 1972 variant of Honda’s short-lived SL125 family, and it’s being



Aside from receiving bar-end turn signals, as well as a new color scheme that consists of a green base and white accents, this bad boy is pretty much your factory-spec ‘72 MY SL125. It comes equipped with a four-stroke 122cc single-cylinder engine that’s good for up to 12 ponies and 7.2 pound-feet (9.8 Nm) of torque at optimal rpm.



Additionally, the air-cooled powerplant packs two valves per cylinder head and a respectable compression ratio of 9.5:1. It is coupled with a five-speed constant mesh transmission that spins the rear wheel by means of a chain final drive, enabling



