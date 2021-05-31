German Firm's Yamaha SR400 “Homage” Is a Unique Dirt Bike Inspired by the XT500

3 Deus Ex Machina Takes Yamaha’s MT-07 on A Custom Adventure to Remember

One must appreciate the striking similarities between this reworked SR400 and the iconic XT500. 6 photos



The art of motorcycle customization is an exercise of individuality, passion, and sheer creativity. That’s precisely how we’d describe the Yard Built SR400 “Homage,” a German workshop’s tribute to Yamaha’s legendary XT500. To be more concise, the authors behind this exploit go by the names of Christian and Raphael Bender, the co-founders of Weisloch-based Bender Company.



Reverting our focus on the donor, this mechanical creature's air-cooled 399cc single-cylinder powerplant will deliver up to 27 ponies and 20 pound-feet (27 Nm) of torque at optimal rpm. The engine is coupled with a five-speed transmission, which routes its force to the rear 18-inch wheel by means of a chain final drive.



Let’s cut to the chase and examine how an undistinguished SR400 became the appropriately named Homage. As soon as the bike rolled into their garage, the



Those were replaced by the firm’s very own alloy counterparts, while the saddle was shortened to enforce that rugged enduro vibe further. You will also find an array of top-shelf aftermarket accessories, such as bolt-on lighting goodies, a chromed handlebar, and a minute analog speedometer, among others.



