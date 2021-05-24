2021 Yamaha TFZ45OR ATV Is a Race-Ready Showstopper for Under $10K

One vehicle with some history is the TFZ45OR ATV from Yamaha. Yamaha is the sort of team that doesn’t need an introduction. Since 1955, when Yamaha’s motor division was first founded, this team has focused their attention on just about anything that moves, much like autoevolution. Over the years, the Japanese have extended their reach to include everything from motorcycles (where it all started) to watercraft and ATVs like the one you see here.
Unlike other ATVs I've covered, the 45OR is meant for sport and racing. With that, Yamaha includes a race-ready engine and construction that’s sure to bring a smile to your face; since I've mentioned the engine already, time to take a closer look at it.
DOHC 4-stroke engine with a compression ratio of 11.8:1. Transistor Controlled Ignition (TCI) and 42-mm (1.65-in) Yamaha Fuel Injection (YFI) deliver the fuel you need when you need it. A five-speed transmission with a wet multi-plate assist-and-slipper clutch help control torque to those massive rear wheels.
Speaking of the wheels, the front includes a pair of nice and rounded AT21 x 7-10 tires from Maxxis, while the rear shows off a pair of flat, wide, and grippy AT20 x 10-9 tires also from Maxxis. An independent double wishbone with Kashima coated KYB piggyback shocks and 9.8 inches (24.9 centimeters) of travel supports the AT21s. These shocks also include high/low compression and rebound and threaded preload adjustment.
The rear suspension is a cast aluminum swingarm with KYB piggyback shock, high/low compression, and the rebound and treaded preload adjustment. On the rear, however, 11 inches (27.9 inches) of travel are available. Braking power comes courtesy of a set of dual hydraulic disc on the front, while the rear features a wave-style hydraulic disc system allowing for faster cooling.
A few other features are also offered on the 45OR. As it stands, the ATV is motocross ready. Using a weldless frame from aluminum and tension-steel bottom, the team can set the engine lower and offer a better center of gravity. A tuned body configuration is also in place to allow riders more freedom to move around during turns and maneuvers. Adjustable handlebar, wider foot pegs, and LED indicators are also found aboard.
If all that sounds like something you’d like to add to your garage, you’ll need at least $9,299 (€7,633 at current exchange rates) to get a bare 45OR. If you want to add on anything extra, you will need some extra cash. Listen, with a model history going back several years, there’s got to be something up with this ATV. Give the boys at Yamaha a call and get yourself a test ride. The rest will be history.
