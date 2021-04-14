2021 Polaris Sportsman 450 Will Thrive in Any Working Conditions

You know darn well that when Polaris is out to meet a need in the market, you know that need will be met. The vehicle to meet said needs is the Sportsman 450 H.O. It's not just any 450 either, but the freshest 2021 version. Before I get to talking about the 450, it’ll help to know a bit about its creators.
What is there to say about Polaris? Heck, even people on the other side of the world from where this company originated know the name and even own Polaris vehicles. Since 1955, after this company’s first snowmobile was built, the name has grown to be one of the most recognized names in side-by-sides, UTVs, ATVs, motorcycles, electric vehicles, and most recently, even boats. With recent annual exceeds of $5 billion, this company is bound to be there from one generation to the next, much like the rugged and hardy 450.
SOHC, single-cylinder engine with a 499-cc displacement. This liquid-cooled engine includes enough power to offer a hitch towing rating of 1,350 lbs (612 kg) and a payload capacity of 485 lbs (220 kg). Your choice of drive type, be it AWD or 2WD, is activated at the touch of a button.
Overall, you’re looking at a vehicle that stands 47 inches (119.4 centimeters) tall, 83 inches (210.8 centimeters) long, and 48 inches (121.9 centimeters) wide. The wheelbase measures 50.5 inches (128.3 centimeters) and the ground clearance is 11.5 inches (29 centimeters). In total, the 450 comes in with a dry weight of 700 lbs (317.5 kg).
Helping you overcome more terrains than previous 450 models, a sealed MacPherson strut with 8.2 inches (20.8 centimeters) of travel on the front and sealed dual A-arm IRS with 9.5 inches (24.1 centimeters) of travel on the rear will dampen any unlevel terrains you encounter. Larger 25-inch tires with six-ply sidewalls also add to terrain crunching abilities.
To handle everything easily, the 450 includes quite the instrument panel. An all-digital gauge, speedometer, odometer, tachometer, two trip meters, hour meter, gear indicator, fuel gauge, AWD indicator, and even voltage meter are found; don’t forget about coolant temperature levels and hi-temp light.
The brakes are covered by a single lever, three-wheel, hydraulic disc with hydraulic rear foot brake. When parked, just use the in-transmission parking gear or lockable hand lever.
an array of available options. You can get audio installed, bumpers and guards, generators, hunting accessories, plows, even tracks to replace the wheels—no need to mention the addition of a windshield and winch. But if you don’t feel like picking extras yourself, Polaris has a few packages prepared for you.
So how much is all of this going to cost you? Well, it all depends on how decked out you want your 450, but they’re starting at just $6,399 MSRP. Time to get to work with a new partner.
