Honda Introduces 2021 Special Edition Talon and Pioneer Side-by-Sides

American Honda just recently announced the addition of a few more vehicles to its side-by-side lineup. They're not just any vehicles, mind you, but absolutely decked out Special Edition versions of the Talon 1000 and Pioneer 1000 models. What makes this new lineup so special is the inclusion of accessories most customers add to their vehicles after the initial purchase. Simply put, Honda has been listening to what you want and now acts accordingly. It looks like all that cookie consent is being used for some good after all.
"As well as Honda's Talon and Pioneer 1000 perform, there are some drivers who demand even more, and they typically pursue that edge through accessories," says Brandon Wilson, Manager of Advertising, Sports and Experiential at American Honda.
"We're pleased to help those customers extend their adventures, while also saving money and time. These Special Edition versions of our flagship side-by-sides are already outfitted with components that previously could only be added after the initial purchase. The icing on the cake comes in the form of striking Viper Urban Camo graphics, which ensure these Special Editions look the part."
First on the list is the 2021 Talon 1000R SE two-seater. Currently dropping in with an MSRP of $26,099, it’s $5,100 more expensive than the standard Talon 1000R. The four-seater version, Talon 1000X-4 SE, rolls in with a $26,999 price tag, $5,000 more than the standard 1000X-4. Now, this cash is all well spent, as both vehicles include upgraded front bumper, winch kit, vented windscreen, light assembly, rear-view mirror, and door lowers.
One major difference between the standard 1000X-4 and the SE is the shocks. You’ll find Fox Live Valve 2.5 on both the front and rear suspension on the SE, whereas the bare version comes equipped with Fox Podium QS3 2.0 on the front and 2.5 on the rear. It's the same story goes for the 1000R and 1000R SE. One other feature the SEs include is Launch Mode, a nice little gimmick that maximizes suspension performance, handling, ride comfort, and one hell of a takeoff.
As for the 2021 Pioneer models, both the three-seater and five-seater, the SE versions bring improved performance and extend versatility with accessories like a roof, windscreen, fender flares, winch kits, rear-view mirror, and LED light bar.
The upgraded Pioneer 1000-5 SE comes in with a price of $23,999, making it $6,700 more expensive than the standard 1000-5. Once again, according to the company’s brochure, you’ll come across only dimensional and weight changes.
One of the first discerning features you’ll notice on the SE models is the exclusive Viper Urban Camo graphics granted through a collaboration with TrueTimber. There's even a matching clothing collection if you want to go all out.
All I’ve got to say about this is that the time has come for you to get out of the house and back into the wild where you probably feel the greatest iota of freedom. This time, that iota just got bigger.
