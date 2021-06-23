Carbon Nanomembrane Promises to Double Lithium-Metal Cells' Lifespan

4 Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato Sandwich Is the Secret to 10-Minute EV Charging Times

If you never heard about dendrites, they are to batteries what kryptonite is to Superman. These needle-like structures form inside lithium-ion cells, perforate the separator, and cause short-circuits, which may lead to fires. 6 photos



The scientists from Friedrich Schiller University in Jena, Boston University (BU), and Wayne State University (WSU) observed that Celgard membranes have irregular pore sizes. In the regions of the membrane where the pores are larger, dendrites tended to form more frequently. The solution was to create a new Celgard membrane with similar pore sizes. The researchers called it a carbon nanomembrane – or CNM, for short.



This carbon nanomembrane contains sub-nanometer-sized pores that are way more uniform than those on regular Celgard membranes. It is also so thin that the researchers called it a bidimensional membrane, presenting only width and length.



The scientists then tested similar lithium-metal cells with and without CNM. The ones that had it were charged twice as much as those without it and presented no dendrite formation. What that means is that the cells that had no carbon membrane died in half the time of those with CNM.



Although that seems very promising, it is not clear how this carbon nanomembrane affects the charging speed. With ions having to find their way in more restricted openings, that probably impacted how fast these batteries would be able to get juice. We will try to contact the researchers to learn more about that.



