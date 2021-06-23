Indian Scout Mohawk Is No American Native, Has Proper Tattoos

It wasn’t all that long ago when news of Jeep being asked to drop the use of the name Cherokee surfaced. The demand was justified by the principal chief of the Cherokee Nation, who said that it “does not honor us by having our name plastered on the side of a car.”
We’re not sure how big the Cherokee Nation idea will eventually get, but companies using such names will probably have to face similar issues in the future.
For what it’s worth, despite the company itself being called Indian, one of America’s largest bike makers has generally steered clear of such controversy by going for more common names for its products. Sure, the Scout and Dark Horse could be open for debate, but that’s about it.
In Germany, people care little for this kind of at times sensitive things, so it’s understandable how the Indian Mohawk was born. Originally a regular Scout, the bike was transformed and rechristened for the name of the Iroquois Confederacy tribe by a shop that goes by the name of Hollister’s Motorcycles.
First shown in 2018, the Mohawk retained the mechanical bits, such as the 1,131cc engine and 6-speed transmission, but was gifted with a long list of custom parts that include risers, handlebars, and front and rear fenders.
Riding on 16-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, the Scout sets itself apart even more through the paint job used for it, described by the shop as "concept carbon". The thing that stands out the most, and probably the reason behind naming the project Mohawk, is the special graphics on the fuel tank.
We are not entirely sure this bike is still up for grabs, but Hollister’s still has it listed on its website, with a price tag of 29,500 euros (about $35,200 at today’s exchange rates). That would be about three times as much as the stock and most recent Indian Scout available.
