Mighty Mercedes-AMG G 63 Is a Handful to Configure, Ends Up at $184,200

4 Custom Honda NX650 Dominator Goes for The Handsome Old-School Dirt Bike Look

3 Vortec-Swapped 1955 GMC 100 Show and Street Truck Lived to Tell the Story, Twice

1 These Are the Five Most Ridiculous Car Features Ever Designed

More on this:

Here’s Your Chance to Adopt an Unmarred 1975 Honda CB400F Super Sport

It prides itself with a plethora of performance enhancements and a mere 11,000 miles on the clock. 23 photos SOHC inline-four powerplant, which packs a displacement of 408cc and four Mikuni carbs with 20 mm (0.8 inches) throttle bodies. The air-cooled mill is good for up to 37 ponies at around 8,500 spins per minute, along with 24 pound-feet (32.5 Nm) of twist when the tachometer displays 7,500 rpm.



This force is handed over to a six-speed gearbox that’s connected to the rear 18-inch wheel by means of a chain final drive. Ultimately, this whole ordeal translates to a modest top speed of 103 mph (165 kph). Stopping power is summoned by a single hydraulic brake disc at the front and a drum module on the other end.



Up front, the bike is supported by a pair of telescopic forks, while rear suspension duties are taken good care of by dual adjustable shocks and a double-sided swingarm. I’ll tell you what; let’s skip the other technical details and get straight to the point. If you’re a fan of Japanese motorcycles and think that a ‘75



Browsing the list of live auctions on Bring A Trailer will reveal that one such entity is currently up for grabs with a little over 11k miles (18,000 km) on its odometer. Earlier this year, the machine was blessed with rebuilt carburetors and a fresh petcock and a modern battery, as well as fresh fluids, an overhauled brake master cylinder and a refurbished caliper.



For ample grip on the tarmac, the wheels have been enveloped in premium IRC rubber on both ends. As of this time, the highest bid for the old-school marvel is placed at 5,000 bucks. Should you be looking to The 1975 variant of Honda ’s CB400F Super Sport range comes equipped with a four-strokeinline-four powerplant, which packs a displacement of 408cc and four Mikuni carbs with 20 mm (0.8 inches) throttle bodies. The air-cooled mill is good for up to 37 ponies at around 8,500 spins per minute, along with 24 pound-feet (32.5 Nm) of twist when the tachometer displays 7,500 rpm.This force is handed over to a six-speed gearbox that’s connected to the rear 18-inch wheel by means of a chain final drive. Ultimately, this whole ordeal translates to a modest top speed of 103 mph (165 kph). Stopping power is summoned by a single hydraulic brake disc at the front and a drum module on the other end.Up front, the bike is supported by a pair of telescopic forks, while rear suspension duties are taken good care of by dual adjustable shocks and a double-sided swingarm. I’ll tell you what; let’s skip the other technical details and get straight to the point. If you’re a fan of Japanese motorcycles and think that a ‘75 CB400F might just suit your needs, we’re about to make your day.Browsing the list of live auctions on Bring A Trailer will reveal that one such entity is currently up for grabs with a little over 11k miles (18,000 km) on its odometer. Earlier this year, the machine was blessed with rebuilt carburetors and a fresh petcock and a modern battery, as well as fresh fluids, an overhauled brake master cylinder and a refurbished caliper.For ample grip on the tarmac, the wheels have been enveloped in premium IRC rubber on both ends. As of this time, the highest bid for the old-school marvel is placed at 5,000 bucks. Should you be looking to submit yours, we’ll have you know the auctioning period will come to an end on Tuesday, June 22.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.