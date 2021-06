Here’s Your Chance to Adopt an Unmarred 1975 Honda CB400F Super Sport

SOHC

The 1975 variant of Honda ’s CB400F Super Sport range comes equipped with a four-strokeinline-four powerplant, which packs a displacement of 408cc and four Mikuni carbs with 20 mm (0.8 inches) throttle bodies. The air-cooled mill is good for up to 37 ponies at around 8,500 spins per minute, along with 24 pound-feet (32.5 Nm) of twist when the tachometer displays 7,500 rpm.This force is handed over to a six-speed gearbox that’s connected to the rear 18-inch wheel by means of a chain final drive. Ultimately, this whole ordeal translates to a modest top speed of 103 mph (165 kph). Stopping power is summoned by a single hydraulic brake disc at the front and a drum module on the other end.Up front, the bike is supported by a pair of telescopic forks, while rear suspension duties are taken good care of by dual adjustable shocks and a double-sided swingarm. I’ll tell you what; let’s skip the other technical details and get straight to the point. If you’re a fan of Japanese motorcycles and think that a ‘75 CB400F might just suit your needs, we’re about to make your day.Browsing the list of live auctions on Bring A Trailer will reveal that one such entity is currently up for grabs with a little over 11k miles (18,000 km) on its odometer. Earlier this year, the machine was blessed with rebuilt carburetors and a fresh petcock and a modern battery, as well as fresh fluids, an overhauled brake master cylinder and a refurbished caliper.For ample grip on the tarmac, the wheels have been enveloped in premium IRC rubber on both ends. As of this time, the highest bid for the old-school marvel is placed at 5,000 bucks. Should you be looking to submit yours, we’ll have you know the auctioning period will come to an end on Tuesday, June 22.