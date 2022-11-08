Honda Injects Bagger Looks Into 2023 Two-Wheeler Lineup With Rebel 1100T DCT

Honda Motorcycles announced its lineup for the 2023 model year with some familiar models and one special addition to the Rebel platform.
It arrives in the form of a new 'T' level trim of the Rebel 1100. The Rebel 1100T DCT is a bagger configuration that further expands the diverse Honda lineup that joins Shadow, CBR variants as well as the NC750X, Super Cub, Monkey, and ADV150. All told, Honda is committing 11 models to the new model year.
The Rebel 1100T DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) is the real standout from the announcement and is somewhat of a departure from the Honda norm with an ominous but stylish appearance.
Upon first glance, the 1100T DCT has an interesting profile with a tank that rises above the saddle and a 30-degree front fork angle reminiscent of the choppers of yesteryear, only shorter of course. The side saddles blend in well with the frame, yet provide 35 liters of storage space.
Handlebar-mounted controls include the DCT upshift and downshift controls, a horn, a toggle switch for changing riding modes, a select/enter button, and a hazard light switch on the left, and a start button and cruise-control switches on the right.
The speedometer, tachometer, trip meter reading, cruise control, and transmission functions are displayed on an intuitive 4.7-inch LCD screen. The headlight, taillights, and turn signals blend in well but are evident enough to enhance the bike's appearance.
Power is derived from what Honda describes as a “torquey” liquid-cooled parallel-twin 1083cc engine. The Unicam single-overhead-camshaft design of the engine ensures big things come in small packages. The engine is paired with Honda's six-Speed DCT transmission- a technology that sets Honda apart from other power sports manufacturers.
The Rebel 1100T DCT rolls on cast wheels with 5 Y-shaped spokes surrounded by 130/70-18 radial rubber up front and 180/65-16 in the rear. An ABS is supported by a single 4-piston caliper up front and a lone single-piston caliper in the rear.
To handle the bumps and dips on the roads, Honda incorporated 43mm conventional telescopic forks with 5.5 inches (13.97 cm) of travel. The rear suspension is dampened by dual Showa shocks with pressurized piggyback reservoirs.
Honda states the Rebel 1100T DCT will be in dealer showrooms in December with an MSRP of $11,299 with two color options; Metallic Black; Bordeaux Red Metallic
The Rebel 1100T DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) is the real standout from the announcement and is somewhat of a departure from the Honda norm with an ominous but stylish appearance.
Upon first glance, the 1100T DCT has an interesting profile with a tank that rises above the saddle and a 30-degree front fork angle reminiscent of the choppers of yesteryear, only shorter of course. The side saddles blend in well with the frame, yet provide 35 liters of storage space.
Handlebar-mounted controls include the DCT upshift and downshift controls, a horn, a toggle switch for changing riding modes, a select/enter button, and a hazard light switch on the left, and a start button and cruise-control switches on the right.
The speedometer, tachometer, trip meter reading, cruise control, and transmission functions are displayed on an intuitive 4.7-inch LCD screen. The headlight, taillights, and turn signals blend in well but are evident enough to enhance the bike's appearance.
Power is derived from what Honda describes as a “torquey” liquid-cooled parallel-twin 1083cc engine. The Unicam single-overhead-camshaft design of the engine ensures big things come in small packages. The engine is paired with Honda's six-Speed DCT transmission- a technology that sets Honda apart from other power sports manufacturers.
The Rebel 1100T DCT rolls on cast wheels with 5 Y-shaped spokes surrounded by 130/70-18 radial rubber up front and 180/65-16 in the rear. An ABS is supported by a single 4-piston caliper up front and a lone single-piston caliper in the rear.
To handle the bumps and dips on the roads, Honda incorporated 43mm conventional telescopic forks with 5.5 inches (13.97 cm) of travel. The rear suspension is dampened by dual Showa shocks with pressurized piggyback reservoirs.
Honda states the Rebel 1100T DCT will be in dealer showrooms in December with an MSRP of $11,299 with two color options; Metallic Black; Bordeaux Red Metallic