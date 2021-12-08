Super Cub C125 and FourTrax Recon Step Into the New Year With Upgrades

It’s not long now until the end of the year, and as most of the companies out there are adding the numbers to see how good or bad 2021 was, others, far fewer, are putting the finishing touches on their 2022 lineup of vehicles.
Japanese company Honda is part of this restricted group, as this week it made the “final new-product announcement of the 2021 calendar year.” And for people with a love for powersports machines, it’s a great announcement, given how it confirms the return of two models “that are small in stature but big on fun.”
The first of the two would be the Super Cub C125 ABS, a mini-motorcycle that has been in production in one form or another ever since way back in 1958. It also happens to be the “highest-selling motor vehicle of all time,” with over 100 million of them hitting the roads since that time.
For 2022, the Super Cub gets a new 124cc engine with a longer stroke that “offers increased power and better efficiency,” although we are not being told exactly what more power means in numbers. The weight has been brought down by 2 pounds (almost one kilogram), which may seem like nothing, but is a lot, given how the whole thing tips the scale at 238 pounds (108 kg).
On the American market, the 2022 Super Cub C125 comes in Matte Gray Metallic and will sell from $3,799.
For off-road enthusiasts, Honda will offer next year a far less refreshed FourTrax Recon, an ATV powered by the usual 229cc four-stroke engine that can work with one of two transmissions available. This one will be offered to Americans in Red, Moose Brown, and Orange Zest, and in two variants, Recon and Recon S, with prices starting from $4,499.
Both Honda models will become available for purchase in January.
