Slapstick Smart Bike Lock Could Be the One Trinket Cyclists Need and Want, but Can't Have

If you have any idea as to what slap bracelets are, then this article about the Slapstick bike lock, a trademarked product that, to my knowledge, only exists as the renderings we see here, should be rather easy to understand. However, don't underestimate this simple apparatus; as we all know, simplicity is best, and frankly, the designer of Slapstick, Jeongwoo Seo, has done one hell of a job in spitting out a creation that stands every chance of making it into a real deal. Maybe that's why "TM" is at the end of the product name; preparing for the best possible outcome.
Now, the Slapstick, or Slap, is a modern idea designed to ensure your bicycle is safe when you're not around, like any good lock. However, don't expect just some little piece of sheet metal that bends around a wrist; this is meant to be heavy-duty stuff. With that in mind, Seo took the time to think about the material that goes into this trinket. While it needs to be clarified the precise order and use of things like zinc alloy, carbon fiber, and HPPE fiber, it's clear that the final material, a silicone coat, is seen on top, offering the Slap a fine touch feel and waterproofing.
There are several systems at play in the Slap, so let's break it down. First, let's start with the locking mechanism on the end, that rounded section. It's here that most of this lock's magic unfurls, and it all starts with a little battery and you, actually, your fingerprint. Inside each unit, a little rechargeable battery ensures that systems function accordingly, mainly the identification of your fingerprint and finally unlocking, so you can access your two-wheeler.
Coming back to the mechanical portion of the Slap, there's something you need to know or possibly already picked up on; this trinket has a rechargeable battery. Seo took the time to also integrate a charge port into the device, but the Slap can also support reverse wireless charging, as long as your smart device or phone supports this technology. Some phones currently on the market have this tech – it transforms your phone into a battery bank from which other gadgets can draw energy. Pretty neat tech to have in place for something like this bike lock.
But how did this idea come about? According to Seo's Behance page, it's the result of creating a locking device that's small, easy to use, refined, and by the looks of it, modern. Because the very nature of this product means that you don't need to be lugging around a backpack, nor do you need to devise any contraptions to secure it to your bike for carrying, the ability to go anywhere with ease should be more than a selling point. Just slap it to your top tube, seat tube, seat post, or handlebar, and off you go. Because it's small, it shouldn't weigh you down if you're the sort of cyclist that's all about range and speed.
sounds promising and all, but it still begs one important question: Just how effective can such a device be? Hell, I used to own a Kryptonite lock when they first started popping up on the market – a U-shaped hunk of tempered steel – and that was cut with one action using the proper set of bolt cutters - I miss my Trek. So, can the Slap stand against bigger and better cutters? By the looks of it, not a damn chance. But maybe I'm missing something.
Nonetheless, if you're the sort of cyclist that rides a bike to the local grocery store or café for a quick pick-me-up, then this lock should do just fine. Just don't stay gone for too long, because carbon fiber, zinc, and whatever else is thrown into the Slapstick mix may not prove to fend off evil doers or other folk looking for their own kind of pick-me-up. Still, it's a neat idea for some posh neighborhoods and luxury resorts; the concrete jungle may prove more than able to endure a Slap.
