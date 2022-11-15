iGo's New, Versatile Metro CX Commuting E-Bike Is Easy on the Eye and on Your Wallet

From road bikes to mountain bikes and city commuters, Canadian bike manufacturer iGo has been supplying two-wheeled enthusiasts with greener, life-enriching forms of transport for over 16 years. The Montreal-based company produces all its wheelers in house and offers high-quality products at competitive prices. Its latest model makes no exception.
The Metro CX is iGo’s latest addition to the fleet and is advertised as a versatile e-bike designed to make your commutes healthier and more refreshing. Not aiming to impress or shout out loud that it is electric, the stealthy Metro CX looks and feels closer to your traditional bicycle, while offering you the assistance you need during those steep climbs.
Equipped with lockable front suspension, Tektro mechanical brakes with 180 mm rotors, and 8-speed Shimano gears, the Class 2 Metro CX rolls on dual-wall alloy rims with 27.5” tires. The e-bike features an aluminum frame with an integrated battery with security lock. Focused on offering comfortable rides and being suitable for a wide range of riders, the Metro CX has a step-through frame design that makes it easy to get on and off the bike.
iGo’s new wheeler flaunts a minimalist but clean and elegant design. It is only available in a black color, its cables are internally routed, and it includes a rear rack, a kickstand, as well as front and rear fenders. The bike tips the scales at 22.6 kg (almost 50 lbs), with the battery alone weighing 3.1 kg (6.8 lbs).
A silent, slim, 500W brushless rear hub motor powers the Metro CX, delivering a peak power of 900W and up to 48 Nm of torque. The bike comes with an on-demand thumb throttle and there are also nine levels of pedal assist available.
As for the range of the Metro CX, the 10Ah/482Wh battery claims to offer up to 32 miles (50 km) of two-wheeled fun per charge.
iGo’s new Metro CX electric city commuter is available to order for approximately $1,500.
