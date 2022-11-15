iGo's New, Versatile Metro CX Commuting E-Bike Is Easy on the Eye and on Your Wallet

More on this:

1 Stylish Samebike MIX10 Is a Reliable City E-Bike That You Can Get for Less Than $1,000

2 iGo's Core Extreme 3.0 E-Bike Will Dominate in All Conditions With Its Premium Components

3 iGo's Discovery Series Offers Multi-Purpose E-Bikes With Plenty of Power and Range

4 NIU Launches the BQi-C3 Pro E-Bike, an Affordable Two-Wheeler With Premium Features

5 iGo's Aspire Series Provides Premium Urban E-Bikes for Both Commuting and Road Performance