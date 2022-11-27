Ossby's Game-Changing 2-in-1 Battery and Motor System Is Set To Redefine E-Bikes Forever

Less than a month ago, autoevolution featured material on an e-bike that is built out of nothing more than plant-based materials. Oh, it’s also foldable, but it basically makes everyone look like a, well, a clown. This time around, we meet the Ossby Geo’s less hip brethren, the Curve Electric. But ‘less hip’ doesn’t mean less capable, and come to find out, Ossby might just be changing the game.