Scandinavian Design Meets Smart Technology in Stylish LAAS O'Lock Keyless Bike Lock

If the Scandinavian design has taught us anything, is that less is more. What we need to do in all aspects of our lives is to keep things simple but smart, and that’s exactly what the LAAS O-Lock keyless bike lock is all about.
LAAS is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and wants to reinvent the bike lock, with a smart, simple, and secure device that also brings a touch of style and elegance to the table. Looking like an oversized ring, the O-Lock is available in three colors (black, steel, and copper), so that you can choose the one that goes best with your bike.
The bike lock goes with any type of bike, because, as explained by its designer, the idea was to create a contemporary lock that meets all the security and usability standards. What resulted was a durable yet stylish ring made from hardened stainless steel. It has an interior diameter of 106 mm (4.1”), an exterior diameter of 154.7 mm (6”), and it’s rust-free.
Mounting the O-Lock is an easy job that requires you to simply lock it to your bike frame using the provided screws. If your bike’s frame doesn’t have holes, you can use the included Flex Mount, which consists of two strips that let you attach the lock to any frame. Additionally, you can also buy the optional LAAS chain that is 1150 mm (45”) long, for more flexibility.
But the key feature of the O-Lock is the fact that it is a smart lock, which can be locked manually and unlocked via a mobile app that works on both iOS and Android. You simply pair the bike lock to the app by scanning a QR code and you’re done. From then on, all you have to do is tap your phone when you approach your bike and the O-Lock will automatically unlock in under three seconds.
Another cool feature of the bike lock is the fact that it is easily shareable via app so you can share encrypted keys with your friends and allow them to use the bike even if you’re not around.
The CR123 battery in the lock is good for up to more than two years of use and you can easily replace it by unscrewing the cap on the O-Lock.
If you’re sold on the LAAS O-Lock smart bike lock, you can find it on Kickstarter and get one for approximately $87. The estimated delivery date is February 2023.
